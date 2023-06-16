The St. Louis Cardinals unceremoniously demoted baseball's No. 1 prospect, Jordan Walker, 20 games into his MLB career despite him acclimating to the big leagues quite well.

Walker impressed every one by hitting safely in each of his first 12 games. He was on a three-game hitting streak and drove in three runs across his final three games before getting sent down on April 26. It was a move that Walker didn’t expect.

“It did hit me hard a little bit, but I still went down there, and I was joking around with my teammates and having a good time,” Walker said. “Baseball wasn't as fun, obviously, but it’s still a joy to be on the field. Once I got a little more comfortable, it clicked. I just think it's an aspect of not putting too much on myself.”

Walker rejoined the Cardinals on June 2 and has caught fire since he returned. He currently has an eight-game hitting streak and is 12-for-29 with four extra-base hits and six RBIs. He is hitting .293 overall this season in 116 at-bats.

The Cardinals have the worst record in the National League and are spiraling despite Walker's hot stretch. St. Louis is 2-10 since Walker was called up and has sunk to a new low that no one saw coming.

Jordan Walker so far has lived up to the hype of his No. 1 prospect label. The 21-year-old showed a ton of maturity as well, getting sent down even though he didn’t deserve it just to come right back up and be even better after some time in the minors. The Cardinals seem to have a good one in Walker.