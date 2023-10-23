On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals dropped to 1-6 on the young 2023 NFL season with a 20-10 road loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals' defense held its own on Sunday against a talented Seattle offensive attack; however, the Cardinals' offense was largely unable to put together many explosive plays, leading to the frustrating result.

After the game, Cardinals quarterback Joshua Dobbs spoke on the loss and how frustrated he is considering how well the defense played.

“That’s probably the most frustrating thing about today,” said Dobbs, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “Our defense, I mean, I thought they did a great job of forcing turnovers, keeping a really good offense behind the sticks, giving us some opportunities with field position.”

Joshua Dobbs has started every game this season for the Cardinals in place of the injured Kyler Murray. While the Cardinals surprised many across the NFL with a shocking Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys–in relatively dominant fashion at that–Arizona has since dropped four straight contests, culminating with Sunday's result in Seattle.

On the afternoon, Dobbs completed 19 of 33 pass attempts for 146 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions. Meanwhile, Emari Demercado led the team in rushing with 58 yards on 13 carries, while Marquise Brown led Arizona in receiving with 49 yards on three receptions.

Up next for Dobbs and the Cardinals, they will look to pick up their second win of the season when they host another tough opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, on October 29. That game is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET from Arizona.