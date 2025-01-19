The St Louis Cardinals are committed to a rebuild. After another season of missing the playoffs, they have made hires to improve their minor league systems. With a Nolan Arenado trade looming, St Louis has not added much this offseason. That means they have holes, especially on the mound. John Denton of MLB.com reported that Matthew Liberatore, a key bullpen pitcher, could be joining the Cardinals rotation as a starter this season.

“Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore, who found his niche in 2024 as a dependable reliever, said he's working to be a starter in Spring Training and 2025,” Denton posted on social media. “‘It's easier to go from five innings to one than one to five,' he said. The key for Liberatore will be improving vs. righties.”

Liberatore turned 25 this offseason and is entering his fourth season with the Cardinals. In his first two seasons, he split time between the rotation and the bullpen. In total, he made 18 starts and 13 relief appearances in 2022 and 2023 and posted a 5.51 ERA. He made significant improvements in 2024 with six starts, 54 relief appearances, and a 4.40 ERA.

The Cardinals' pitching staff is lackluster and part of the reason they are headed toward a rebuild. Liberatore will help but won't spur a surprise playoff run in St Louis.

The Cardinals need major pitching improvements for 2025

The Cardinals hired Chaim Bloom, former Red Sox general manager, to oversee a new-look farm system. Part of the reason is their lack of homegrown pitchers on the current roster. Andre Pallante was the only pitcher with over 20 starts on the 2024 Cardinals who started his career with the team. Developing pitching is key to winning championships and Liberatore could be part of that process.

But, as Denton mentioned, Liberatore has to improve dramatically against right-handed hitters. He has allowed a .292 batting average against righties compared to a .212 average against lefties. It goes beyond that, as 18 of the 21 homers he has allowed in his career have come against righties. And he has walked 61 righties compared to 10 lefties.

The Cardinals have three starting pitchers hitting free agency after the 2025 season. Miles Mikolas, Erick Fedde, and Steven Matz could all be dealt at the trade deadline. If that is the case, they will need homegrown talent to take the mound. Preparing Liberatore as a starter from the beginning will make that transition easier.

The Cardinals could hit free agency to find more starters but creating their own is a more efficient way to fill innings in 2025.