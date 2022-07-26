Kliff Kingsbury addresses Kyler Murray’s strange contract clause

Kyler Murray just signed a five-year contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. The $230.5 million deal runs through 2028 and includes a $29,035,000 signing bonus and $160 million guaranteed.

Since the news last week, more information has been coming out regarding the details of Kyler Murray’s contract. Monday, news broke that the contract also includes an “independent study addendum.” According to ESPN, the clause requires him to study film for at least four hours each week during the NFL season to stay in compliance with his contract.

According to Kliff Kingsbury, this decision wasn’t up to him. The head coach told reporters ahead of training camp that he doesn’t have a say in that sort of conversation.

“My entire role (in contract talks) is prayer and pleading,” Kingsbury said, per Darren Urban. The longtime Cardinals reporter tweeted Kingsbury’s stance on the unique contract clause Tuesday afternoon.

Kliff Kingsbury on the Kyler addendum contract clause: “My entire role (in contract talks) is prayer and pleading,” noting he doesn’t have a say in that stuff. Said Kyler has gotten “dramatically better” in all areas since arriving and “that’s what I judge it by.” — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) July 26, 2022

In fact, according to Kingsbury, it doesn’t even sound like Kyler Murray needs a specific amount of “independent study” time. He said that Murray has gotten “dramatically better” since he’s gotten to Arizona.

Of course, Murray is young. At only 24 years old, he still has a lot of growth and learning to do. Having required hours to watch film and go over plays is a great way for any young quarterback to master his game and play-calling. And it sounds like the young star is serious about keeping up his end of the deal.

Kyler Murray, under his new, giant contract, is entering his fourth year with the Cardinals.