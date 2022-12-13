By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good.

According to reports, initial tests on Murray’s injury indicates a torn ACL. He’ll still have an MRI tomorrow to determine the severity of the issue, but there’s a good chance we’ve seen the last of the quarterback this 2022.

Kyler Murray is down pic.twitter.com/kNweUR8YHg — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 13, 2022

Reporter Mike Jurecki explained the test done on Murray that led the team to consider the possibility of an ACL tear, noting that “the Lachman’s Test is the gold standard for assessing ACL integrity. It’s over 95% accurate for ruling in an ACL tear and it literally takes a few seconds to do. This is why you can diagnose a lot of ACL tears before they even do an MRI.”

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury also admitted that the injury to Murray didn’t look good, fueling more fears that his injury is indeed serious.

“I’ve never seen (Murray) in that type of shape, so I assumed it wasn’t good,” Kingsbury told reporters after the Cardinals’ 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

Murray suffered the injury just three plays into the game. As he was running with the ball, he suddenly fell to the ground and had to be carted off the field. He was initially listed as questionable to return, providing some hope that his injury was not serious, but he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the night.

The MRI on Kyler Murray’s injured knee should give more clarity about his condition and status moving forward. But true enough, things aren’t looking good as of the moment. If it is indeed an ACL tear, Murray is likely out for the season and probably the early part of the 2023 campaign.