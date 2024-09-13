The Arizona Cardinals lost a 34-28 heartbreaker to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, but there's a silver lining. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray will officially play in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams after appearing on the injury report for his knee.

Murray is now off the injury report, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“#Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) is officially off the injury report and good to go Sunday vs. the #Rams,” Pelissero reported.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Murray's knee is healthy, via Sports Illustrated. The Oklahoma alum played the second half of last season after tearing his ACL in Week 14 of 2022.

Will Murray lead Arizona to victory on Sunday?

Kyler Murray must be clutch for the Cardinals

Murray didn't have a bad day against the Bills, but he wasn't great, either. The 27-year-old completed 21-of-31 passes for 162 yards, a touchdown, and 57 rushing yards on five carries, with a lost fumble on a strip-sack.

While Murray led Arizona to three consecutive scoring drives to open the game, which was the first time the team did that since 2006, the offense was unable to sustain the momentum. First-round wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. finished with just one catch for four yards, so getting him involved should be a point of emphasis for the Cardinals going forward.

Although star wideout Puka Nacua is out for Los Angeles, it still has Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, and Kyren Williams to produce explosive plays. To keep up with the Rams' firepower, Murray will most likely have to top his Week 1 total of 5.2 yards per attempt throwing the ball.

Luckily, the Cardinals have plenty of weapons to help stretch the field, as Greg Dortch compliments Harrison on the outside, while tight end Trey McBride can gobble up targets over the middle. After a rough stretch of seasons, Arizona will take any win it can get.