Marquise Brown injury update for Panthers game is good news for Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have had a roller coaster first couple of weeks thus far. Players being sidelined has held them back quite a ton, which is partly behind their subpar 1-2 start. The latest news on the injury front will be music to fans’ ears.

Kyler Murray’s key weapons in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rondale Moore are reportedly ready to roll for Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Not only that, but All Pro pass rusher JJ Watt is set to shake off his lingering calf issue to suit up against Baker Mayfield and co. as well.

“#AZCardinals WRs Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (foot) and WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) and DL JJ Watt (calf) are all expected to play, sources say,” via Ian Rapoport.

Having Hollywood Brown in the lineup is huge if he can build off of his last performance against the Los Angeles Rams. After so-so stints in his first and second game, he tallied more yards and receptions in Week 3 than his first two games catching Kyler Murray’s passes combined, piling on 140 yards through 14 catches. With DeAndre Hopkins still serving his suspension, the reast of the receiving corps needs to pick up the slack.

It’s still very early in the season to for any losses to be soul-crushing, but the Cardinals need to win the toss-up matchups if they hope to make some serious noise once the games start to matter even more later on in the season. Having the key guys stay healthy is a huge first step.