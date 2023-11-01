With a lawsuit pending against the organization, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has come under fire for his leadership at the top of the franchise. Now, a number of former Cardinals staffers have put Bidwill on blast for the toxic workplace he helped foster.

Bidwill and the Cardinals are a part of a hiring discrimination lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Furthermore, former vice president Terry McDonough filed an arbitration complaint that accused Bidwill and the team of harassment, discrimination and misconduct.

With a pair of legal manners at hand, more information has now been revealed about Bidwell and his leadership practices. Between sexist behavior and an overall tyrant demeanor, many former employees felt they were, “walking on egg shells,” and that their mental health took a hit due to Bidwell, via Tisha Thompson and Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Women at Arizona's Tempe office have been told to use different elevators than men. They weren't allowed to use the team's gym, although male staffers could. Female employees of the Cardinals were reprimanded for speaking with their male colleagues. One female employee was berated and suspended for requesting time off due to jury duty.

Bidwell has made it a practice to berate his employees. Following the DUI arrest of former GM Steve Keim, Bidwell called him out in front of the entire team until he was in tears. While Keim was understanding that he made a mistake, many in the organization felt Bidwell took it too far with how he treated the former GM.

Michael Bidwell's reign of terror doesn't stop there. The organization has been trying to make changes and try to improve the culture of the Cardinals. However, there have been numerous instances of the Cardinals owner stepping out of line with his employees. Now, the ugly truth behind Arizona's recent struggles has been revealed.