St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado has had the privilege of playing next to Albert Pujols for the legend’s final MLB season. And on Friday night, that greatness was on display.

Pujols smacked his 701st career home run in the fourth inning. The round-tripper, hit off former teammate Johan Oviedo, tied the game at 1-1.

“It was a good pitch to hit and I just put the best swing on the night on it,” Pujols said. “That was it. A 1-2 count, just not trying to do too much.”

The Cardinals legend helped spark the team with that homer. Arenado put the final touches on the team’s 2-1 victory with a single in the fifth inning.

Following the game, Arenado spoke about Pujols’s career and what he’s meant to the Cardinals. He also dropped a major take regarding Pujols’s status within the game.

“He’s the greatest right-handed hitter ever. It’s just been an honor to play with him, and I’m not surprised that he hit a big homer to keep us in the ballgame,” the Cardinals third baseman said. “Every homer he hits is usually to tie the game or for the lead.”

The Cardinals honored Pujols prior to the game after he hit his 700th home run last Friday. The St. Louis crowd gave the legendary slugger a standing ovation after his fourth-inning blast.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Pujols said. “I didn’t know it was going to be like this. It’s pretty good just to be embraced like this. I mean this is what I’ve been getting all year long but today was extra special. It was a great night overall.”