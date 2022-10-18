Rodrigo Blankenship gets another chance at NFL life with Cardinals

After getting released by the Indianapolis Colts in September, it hasn’t taken long for kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to find another NFL job. The Arizona Cardinals have signed him to their practice squad.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Cardinals signed former Colts’ K Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad.”

Arizona was relying on Matt Ammendola for the kicking duties across the last two weeks, but he was let go on Monday. That means Blankenship will step in and be the main man at kicker.

Blankenship was quickly released by the Colts last month after he missed a 42-yard FG in Week 1 and also booted two kick-offs way out of bounce. The 25-year-old signed with Indianapolis in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and spent his entire NFL career there until this point.

While it has been several weeks since Rodrigo Blankenship last played, there is no question he’s staying in shape. The Cardinals need any boost they can get right now after a brutal 2-4 start. They lost again on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks, a fierce division rival.

Blankenship has made 83.3% of his career field goals but isn’t known for long-range attempts. He’s only converted one kick over 50 yards in four tries. Nonetheless, Blankenship is typically reliable. Arizona’s first-string kicker Matt Prater is still dealing with a hip injury, which means Blankenship will be getting an opportunity for the time being. We’ll see what happens once Prater returns to the fold. Hr hasn’t played since Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, completing six of six FGs so far.