All-Star pitcher Sonny Gray is on the verge of finalizing a contract with the Cardinals, marking the first huge shift in MLB free agency

Sonny Gray is seemingly getting his huge payday. The right-handed starting pitcher is close to finalizing a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals, according to insider Jon Heyman. After bouncing around from team to team via trade, Gray is reaping the full benefits of MLB free agency for the first time in his career.

There have been plenty of ups and downs for Gray on the way to this big move, as his stock fell after he was traded to the New York Yankees in 2017. A brutal 2019 campaign could have easily marked the end of the Tennessee native's days as a front-end hurler, but he rebounded nicely with both the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins- whom he helped end a painfully long postseason drought in October.

Although it is not in the same tier as that of Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, Gray enjoyed a remarkable contract year in 2023. He posted a 2.79 ERA while recording 183 strikeouts in 32 starts for the Twins. The 34-year-old found his groove, earned his third All-Star selection and reminded fans that he can still be a reliable option at the top of a pitching rotation.

Multiple teams were cognizant of that fact throughout MLB free agency and were prepared to back up the Brink's truck to secure his services. In the end, though, the Cardinals won the Sonny Gray sweepstakes. He will be saddled with more pressure just as he was when he joined the Yankees, but this veteran has done an effective job of landing on his feet in recent years.