The St. Louis Cardinals suffered another ugly loss on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, who throttled them by a score of 10-3. This game got off on the wrong foot from the get-go for St. Louis, who saw their starting pitcher in Miles Mikolas get ejected after just three batters for hitting Ian Happ after Happ's backswing hit Willson Contreras on the head and forced him out of the game.

Mikolas responded to this by hitting Happ, and it quickly led to his ejection, with umpires deciding that he retaliated against Happ here. Mikolas wasn't too thrilled by the umpires' decision, and neither was the Cardinals broadcast team, who were livid that Mikolas was being ejected for hitting one batter early in the game.

Miles Mikolas throwing at Ian Happ, and then being ejected, as seen and heard on Bally Sports Midwest (Cardinals). "COME ON! YOU GOTTA BE KIDDING ME! YOU HAVE GOT TO BE KIDDING ME! HAVE A LITTLE FEEL FOR BASEBALL! HAVE A LITTLE FEEL FOR THE GAME! THAT'S AWFUL"- Brad Thompson https://t.co/y3cTZo1OiN pic.twitter.com/IUTU4ij8pV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 28, 2023

There's no telling whether or not Mikolas was intentionally trying to hit Happ here, but it certainly looked like he was. However, typically this would usually result in a warning for both sides, but the umpires here disagreed, and opted to immediately toss Mikolas, leading to his meltdown from the Cardinals broadcasters as a result.

For St. Louis fans, this is likely wildly aggravating, but fans elsewhere will likely get a kick at this reaction. Ejecting Mikolas probably wasn't the best outcome the umpires could have made here, but still, the reaction from these commentators is a little bit overboard. Either way, this was another brutal loss for the Cardinals, and they will surely be hoping that Mikolas can stay in the game for longer than three batters the next time he takes the mound.