The 2023 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching, and one team that appears set to sell is the St. Louis Cardinals. It's been a wildly disappointing campaign for the Cardinals, whose 46-58 record is good for fourth place in the National League Central. Nobody has been safe from the trade rumors swirling around the club as of late, including star reliever Ryan Helsley.

Helsley hasn't been as effective this year (3-4, 3.24 ERA, 7 SV, 33 K, 1.16 WHIP) as he was during his All-Star 2022 campaign, but he's still one of the top relief pitchers who could be available at the deadline. Reports have filtered out suggesting that Cardinals are concerned about Helsley's injury issues and attitude over losing his arbitration case last offseason, but Helsley quickly caught wind of those rumors and fired back at them on Twitter.

Weird. Never knew I thought this. https://t.co/tHnPNAURcj — Ryan Helsley (@_RHelsley) July 28, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Helsley doesn't seem to be very happy with the notion that he's upset that he lost his arbitration case with the Cardinals this past offseason, saying that he didn't know that was how he felt. It's clearly a sarcastic response from Helsley, who has good reason to disagree with the narrative surrounding him if he feels it isn't true.

Regardless of whether or not these rumors are true, what is true is that Helsley could end up finding himself involved in a Cardinals firesale if it does take place. Helsley and the Cardinals may not be having the season they were collectively hoping for, but who knows, maybe he can turn things around if he gets dealt and help a contender make some noise in the upcoming playoffs.