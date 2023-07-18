The St. Louis Cardinals made a roster move on Monday to try and beef up their relief pitching when they signed Ryan Tepera for the rest of the season.

Tepera had been having a down year for the Angels, with a whopping 7.27 ERA in his 10 appearances. It appears to be a rarity on his resume, which shows a 3.50 ERA over his decade in the majors.

He was DFA'd and released by the Angels, and landed with the Texas Rangers minor league affiliate in Round Rock. Over the past month, he made seven scoreless appearances, with 11 strikeouts in his eight total innings. He exercised his opt-out on July 14, and was quickly scooped up by the Cardinals after appearing to bounce back.

The Cards designated Genesis Cabrera for assignment in conjunction with the move to make room for Tepera. Cabrera has spent his entire five year career in STL, and has a 4.14 ERA in relief. He has struggled in 2023, allowing 18 runs in 32 total innings pitched, and will work on his game in the minors.

There is little to no risk in the move for the struggling Cardinals, who sit in last place in the NL Central. Tepera is on a two year deal that is ending after the season, and the Angels are financially responsible for the majority of it, per MLB Trade Rumors.

The Cardinals finally admitted that they will become sellers at the trade deadline, sitting 12 games back in their division. It is an extremely rare spot for them to be, as a proud franchise that has been to four straight playoffs, and haven't finished in last place since 1918.