The one major challenge to facing Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, per Rams’ Bobby Wagner

Kyler Murray showed off his keen prowess as a dual-threat quarterback during the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 2 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Murray had his way on the ground during the game, as he often fooled multiple Raiders defensive players who made any attempt to bring him down. Overall, he finished with 28 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He also went above and beyond during a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter that helped keep the Cardinals’ comeback bid alive in the contest.

Murray is now set to meet the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has been doing his scouting homework on Murray in anticipation of the game, and when going over the quarterback’s standout run on the successful two-point conversion last week, he sees that defenses simply need to be on their heels in order to prevent such a play from transpiring.

“I don’t think that’s something you scheming for, I think that’s something you just try not to allow happen,” Wagner said during a press conference ahead of Week 3. “I think the backend kind of did a good job. He’s a guy that can extend plays. He ran backwards, so he was losing yards and he came forward a little bit then as a player, when you’re guarding somebody, you don’t want to come off your guy because the moment you come off your guy, he throws it over your head for touchdown.

“Really it is just up to us as a front and coverage to all work together to make sure he doesn’t scramble like that.”

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is also set to once again face off with Murray. He tallied 3.5 sacks in three total games played against the Cardinals last season, including the Rams’ NFC wild-card victory over Arizona.

This time around, Donald has an eye on several aspects of Murray’s game that the Rams will need to keep a close watch on.

“Yeah, he’s a legit quarterback,” Donald said during a press conference ahead of Week 3. “Obviously, he could do a lot, I talked about that already. Obviously, they got a good running game and he’s a part of that running game and he’s able to do a lot of things, extend plays and if you don’t bottle him up, if you don’t get to him, if you don’t make him comfortable, it could be a long day for us.

“So, we know up front what we got to do to try to affect the game in a big way and us trying to find a way to affect him and not let him get in a rhythm.”

Murray and the Cardinals sure are looking to avenge their playoff defeat to the Rams from last season.