Former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star and nine-year MLB veteran relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal is set to undergo the second Tommy John surgery of his career, according to Jason Beck. This halts his latest attempt at a major league comeback.

Rosenthal hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since 2020. Multiple hamstring injuries as well as thoracic outlet surgery and a torn labrum in his hip prevented him from pitching in the big leagues over the last two seasons, and into a third in 2023.

This year he made three appearances in the Tigers' minor league system and pitched in one spring training game for the team but allowed two runs on four hits.

Rosenthal was at his best pitching with the Cardinals from 2012-2015. During that span, he had a 2.66 ERA in 233 games and was 96-for-110 in save opportunities. He was an All-Star in 2015 and allowed just two earned runs in 26 innings across four postseasons with the Cardinals.

The last time Rosenthal pitched in the MLB he was lights out for the San Diego Padres. He was traded midway through the shortened 2020 season and did not allow an earned run and only allowed four baserunners in nine innings with San Diego. His prowess ran out in the playoffs though, as he imploded to allow six runs in four games.

This latest surgery and long-term recovery may spell the end of Trevor Rosenthal's baseball career as a whole, let alone his MLB career. We have seen older pitchers make returns from Tommy John surgery before, but Rosenthal's 33-year-old body may not be able to handle much more.