The Arizona Cardinals will have to play Week 4 against the Washington Commanders without one of their key offensive players, tight end Trey McBride, who suffered a concussion in Week 3.

“[Arizona Cardinals] coach Jonathan Gannon tells reporters that TE Trey McBride is out Sunday because of a concussion,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

McBride did not practice this week due to still being in concussion protocol, and may be another week until he's able to return to the field. For now, it looks like Kyler Murray will have to pass the ball around to other receivers, such as his favorite target so far, Marvin Harrison Jr.