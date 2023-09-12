The St. Louis Cardinals are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles for the second game of a three game set Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cardinals-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cardinals dropped game one of the series by a score of 11-5. They had an early lead, but then the flood gates opened for Baltimore. The Cardinals did hit the ball well, though. They finished the game with 12 total hits, and they struck out just four times. Lars Nootbar had two hits on the night, and he scored a run. Willson Contreras finished with three hits, and two RBI to lead the team in both categories. On the mound, Dakota Hudson allowed seven runs on eight hits, and he did not make it out of the fifth inning. He suffered the loss on the day, but the bullpen gave up four earned runs, as well.

The Orioles scored 11 runs on 13 hits in the game, and they totaled four extra base hits. Cedric Mullins finished the game 2-3 with two runs scored, and four RBI. All of his RBI came on one swing of the bat as he launched a grand slam in the fifth inning. Gunnar Henderson hit his 25th home run in the season, as well. He also had three hits, and he led the team with three runs scored in the win. On the mound, the Orioles started Dean Kremer. He had a rough start, but his bullpen threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings. D.L Hall picked up the win as he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Adam Wainwright will get the ball for St. Louis. John Means returns to the mound for the Orioles.

Here are the Cardinals-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Orioles Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-122)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+102)

Over: 10 (-122)

Under: 10 (+100)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Orioles

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals were able to collect 12 hits in the first game of this series. They only scored five runs, but the hits were a positive sign. St. Louis needs to have the same type of offensive output in this game if they want to keep it close. With Wainwright on the mound, the Orioles are sure to have a field day at the plate. The Cardinals need to match it. Offensively, the Cardinals are not bad. They will rely on Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras in this game, but there are others in the lineup that can do well. They are facing a left-handed pitcher though, so it will be up to righties in the lineup to do the damage.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are facing one of the worst starting pitchers in baseball this season in Adam Wainwright. Wainwright has a 8.19 ERA through 89 innings pitched. He has struck out just 49 batters, walked 36, allowed 20 home runs, and opponents hit .356 off him this season. It is safe to say that Wainwright is extremely hittable, and it is very rare to see him do well this season. Baltimore should have absolutely no problem squaring up baseballs against Wainwright in this game. As long as they keep their weight back, and hit their pitches, the Orioles will cover this spread.

Final Cardinals-Orioles Prediction & Pick

I do not expect this game to be close. The Orioles should have another offensive outburst, and it would no be surprising to see them score 10+ runs again. Wainwright can not be trusted, so I am going to take the Orioles to win this game by a good margin and cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+102), Over 10 (-122)