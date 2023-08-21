The St. Louis Cardinals are on the road to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cardinals-Pirates prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cardinals are currently losing the season series with the Pirates 5-2. This will be their first time meeting since early June, though. In the seven games played, the Cardinals are batting .240 with20 extra base hits. Nolan Gorman and Nolan Arenado have nine hits each in the series with Pittsburgh. They have each homered, as well. The Cardinals have scored just 20 runs in the seven games. On the mound, the Cardinals have a 3.19 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, and 8.3 K/9 against the Pirates. However, they have recorded just one quality start.

The Pirates have outscored the Cardinals 26-20 in the seven games played. Every game of this season series has been pretty low scoring. The Pirates are batting .269 against the Cardinals this season. Ke'Bryan Hayes leads the team with 11 hits, including three home runs, two doubles, and a triple. On the mound, the Pirates have a 2.69 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 8.8 K/9. The Pirates have recorded five quality starts in the seven games played.

Drew Rom will make his Major League debut for the Cardinals. Bailey Falter will start for the Pirates.

Here are the Cardinals-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Pirates Odds

St. Louis Cardinals:

Pittsburgh Pirates:

Over:

Under:

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Pirates

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, AT&T Sports Pittsburgh

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Drew Rom has a 4.82 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in the Minor Leagues this year, so his numbers are not great. His two starts with the triple-A team for the Cardinals were good, though. However, his strikeout numbers are impressive this season. He has 118 strikeouts in 97 innings this season in triple-A. In his career, Rom has 532 strikeouts in 450 2/3 innings. The Pirates have the ninth-most strikeouts in the MLB this season. If Rom can find a way to calm the nerves, and continue striking people out, the Cardinals will cover the spread.

Falter is struggling this season. He was sent down by the Phillies at the beginning of the year before the Pirates picked him up. He also tends to give up some hits. Opponents are batting .308 off him this season. Falter is a left-handed pitcher, so Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and Willson Contreras have a good matchup in this one. If the Cardinals can get hot at the plate, they will cover the spread.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

I talked about Rom's strikeout numbers, but his other numbers are concerning. As mentioned, Rom has a high ERA and WHIP. He will allow base runners in this game. The Pirates just have to capitalize. Pittsburgh hits a little bit better against left-handed pitching, and they hit better in their home ballpark. Pittsburgh will have a good matchup in this game, they just need to cut down on the strikeouts. If they can do that, the Pirates will cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Pirates Prediction & Pick

A debut is always an exciting game to watch. In this game, I will take the debut pitcher to win. I do not trust Falter to shut down the Cardinals, and I think Rom has a good game. I will take the Cardinals to cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (+125), Under 10.5 (-120)