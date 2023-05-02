Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Things have been going from bad to worse for the St. Louis Cardinals. After getting off to a brutal 10-19 start to the 2023 MLB season, the Cardinals were forced to place pitching prospect Gordon Graceffo on the injured list.

Gordon Graceffo will go on the seven-day IL for Triple-A Memphis with shoulder inflammation, The Athletic’s Katie Woo reports. Graceffo is the No. 4 overall prospect in the Cardinals’ minor-league system, according to MLB Pipeline.

Graceffo is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA 22.0 innings this season. The Cardinals selected Graceffo in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Graceffo has quickly soared through the ranks of the Cardinals’ minor-league system. The right-handed pitcher posted a minuscule 0.99 ERA over eight starts for High-A Peoria last season. Graceffo ended the season with a 3.94 ERA in Double-A.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s a chance that Graceffo will be called upon to be part of St. Louis’ rotation in 2023. The Cardinals’ starters have combined for a 4.94 ERA through the first 29 games. Only three NL rotations have a worse ERA to start the season.

Veteran starter Adam Wainwright has yet to make his season debut because of a groin injury. Three of St. Louis’ starting pitchers have an ERA north of 5.70. Ace Jack Flaherty hasn’t pitched more than six innings in any game.

The Cardinals trail the Pittsburgh Pirates by 10 games for first place in the NL Central. Only one last-place team in MLB is further out of first place in their division than the Cardinals.

St. Louis has arguably been the league’s most disappointing team this year.