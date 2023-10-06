The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in a 35-16 win at Levi's Stadium in Week 4.

The Cardinals finished the game with a total of 265 receiving yards and 105 rushing yards. Wide receiver Marquise Brown led Arizona with 96 receiving yards on seven receptions. Receiver Michael Wilson notched two receiving touchdowns on top of the 76 receiving yards he earned in last Sunday's loss to San Francisco. Cardinals linebacker Ezekiel Turner recorded 10 total tackles, including four solo. Linebacker Dennis Gardeck earned one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

“The resilience that we showed when we got down (14-0 and 21-3) … I thought it was good,” Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Arizona Republic Arizona Coyotes Reporter José M. Romero. “That locker room at halftime was good and understood how we needed to get back in the game, what we had to do in all three phases and I thought they did that. And then it just got away from us.”

The Cardinals will return to State Farm Stadium to face the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:05 p.m. MST on Oct. 8. The Bengals fell in a 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. Titans running back Derrick Henry ended the matchup with 122 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

What are some bold predictions for the Cardinals Week 5 game vs. the Bengals?

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Joshua Dobbs will record at least 230 passing yards, two passing touchdowns

Dobbs finished the loss to the 49ers with 265 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and 48 rushing yards. He completed 28 of his 41 total pass attempts. He threw two touchdown passes to Wilson late in the second quarter and with 4:12 left in the third quarter. The former Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has earned a total of 814 passing yards and 141 rushing yards during the 2023 NFL season so far.

“Whenever he needs to make some plays with his legs, he's able to do that,” Cardinals center Hjalte Froholdt said, via Cardinals Staff Writer Zach Gershman. “I think he creases people because he kind of catches guys by surprise.

“Dobbs has done an absolutely tremendous job of coming in here and taking charge of everybody and taking charge of the offense.”

Dobbs threw for 228 passing yards and one touchdown in a 31-28 loss to the New York Giants in Week 2. The Bengals have allowed 829 passing yards during the 2023 season, putting them in 14th place in the NFL behind the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, according to NFL.com. Their six passing touchdowns allowed put them on pace with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons.

2. James Conner will break the 100-rushing-yard mark

Conner rushed for 52 of Arizona's 105 rushing yards against San Francisco. The two-time Pro-Bowler is tied for third in the NFL with Falcons running back Bijan Robinson after rushing for 318 yards so far this season. The figure puts him ahead of Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane and Buffalo Bills running back James Cook. Conner rushed for a season-high 106 yards against the Giants, adding one rushing touchdown in the loss at State Farm Stadium.

Conner must play an important role in next Sunday's matchup against a rushing defense that has allowed the third-most rushing yards in the league with 628. The Bengals let up a total of 173 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown against the Titans in Week 4. They allowed 206 rushing yards during a 24-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

1. The Cardinals will win by a one-score margin

The Cardinals and Bengals must find ways to regain their footing after losses in Week 4. The Cardinals are 1-3 on the season with losses to the Giants, 49ers and Washington Commanders. They prevailed in a 28-16 win over the Cowboys in Week 3. The Bengals started 0-2 with losses to the Browns and Baltimore Ravens, but earned a 1-1 split in their last two matchups between the Titans and Los Angeles Rams.

“We have to be better,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said, via NFL.com Digital Content Editor Grant Gordon. “We can't … I mean how many touchdowns have we scored? Three touchdowns. That's not near good enough. We've got a ways to go. We've got the guys in that room to do it, we've got the coaches to do it.

“We're going to continue to be getting better in practice and put our best foot forward on Sunday.”

The Cardinals must tap into the potential of their run game and contain Cincinnati's playmaking options during their Week 5 matchup. If they can, they may earn an important win at home before traveling to SoFi Stadium to face the Rams on Oct. 15.