Cardinals RB coach charged with two counts of domestic battery

James Saxon, one of the assistant coaches for the Arizona Cardinals, has been with two counts of domestic battery. Saxon is currently the running backs coach of the team under Kliff Kingsbury, and was hired back in 2019. The charges stem from an incident that reportedly happened last May.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the incident stemmed from an argument at a Costco in Indianapolis that spilled all the way back home. Saxon reportedly argued with a woman inside her home in front of her two kids, one of which was under 16 years of age. At one point, the Cardinals RB coach pushed the woman, causing her to fall down.

Saxon, the Cardinals running back coach, was charged with two counts of domestic battery, one of which was classified as a Level 6 felony. That classification is due to the aforementioned physical argument with the woman in front of a minor. A possible sentence for this count ranges from 6 months to around two and a half years, including a $10,000 fine. The other is a Class A misdemeanor, with a possible sentence of up to a year and a $5,000 fine.

Prior to his stint in Arizona, James Saxon was a running backs coach for multiple teams over the last twenty three years. He has had stints in Buffalo, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, and Miami. Under him, the Cards ranked 7th in rushing yards last year.

The Cardinals said that they will be looking into the matter. This is just the latest in a stream of off-season distractions for the team over the last few weeks.