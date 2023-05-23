The St. Louis Cardinals (21-28) take on the Cincinnati Reds (20-27) in the second game of a four game set at Great American Ballpark Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Reds prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series required extra innings to determine a winner. A bulk of the scoring was done early in the game. After the fifth inning, the Reds were up 5-4. The Cardinals managed to score a run in the eighth inning and tie the game, though. In the 10th, the Cardinals were threatening with two men on and two outs, but nothing came of it. In the bottom of the 10th, Spencer Steer advanced to third on a past ball with no outs. Nick Senzel recorded the RBI to win the game on a sac fly that scored Steer. Paul DeJong had two hits and four RBI in the loss, including a three-run home run. Steer hit a home run for the Reds while Jonathan India, Matt McLain and Senzel had two hits each.

Game two could be just as close with Adam Wainwright taking the ball for the Cardinals and Graham Ashcraft starting for the Reds.

Here are the Cardinals-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Reds Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+106)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 10 (-115)

Under: 10 (-105)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Reds

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Ashcraft is having a horrid start to the month of May after a really good April. In May, Ashcraft has 18 1/3 innings pitched in four starts. In those innings, he has allowed 28 hits, 19 earned runs and has only struck out 12. Something must have changed for him on the mound since the start of May, or hitters have a better scouting report on him. No matter the case, Ashcraft has been very hittable in May, especially his last three starts. The Cardinals are heating up at the right time, despite the loss Monday night. This is a game where Nolan Gorman, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado can all have an impact. If the Cardinals can shorten the outing from Ashcraft, they will cover the spread.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Wainwright is making his fourth start of the season, but he has not been great in his first three. In all three starts, Wainwright has given up at least four runs. He has also been a big flyball pitcher this season. When playing in Cincinnati, you do not want to give up a lot of flyballs because of how small the field plays. Wainwright’s hard hit percentage against is at 39% while he has an xERA of 8.45. He clearly is not having a good start to the season and hitters are seeing the ball well. If the Reds can get to Wainwright in this game, they will cover the spread. Cincinnati will need to stay back on the ball and not get too antsy, but they should be able to hit the ball around the yard against a struggling veteran pitcher.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick

This game could easily be a high-scoring one in which one of the teams scores 10 or more runs. The question is just which team. The Reds are much better at home, so I would bet on them to cover the spread Tuesday night.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-128), Over 10 (-115)