Like all other NFL teams, the Arizona Cardinals are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season. With training camp just around the corner, it's time to take a closer look at the team's roster. While the Cardinals have a talented group of players, a few may be on the chopping block ahead of the season. Here we will look at three players who could be cut from the Cardinals' roster ahead of the NFL training camp.

Training Camp Priorities

The Cardinals' biggest offseason priorities were to be prepared to make a splash in free agency, make critical roster decisions, and be prepared for the NFL draft. With the draft over, the team's other two priorities take the spotlight. For sure, these will carry over to the training camp as the team continues to evaluate its roster and prepare for the upcoming season. Additionally, the team will have 11 total open practices at State Farm Stadium for camp, including the NFL's annual “Back Together Weekend” practice. This suggests that the team may be focused on building chemistry and camaraderie as one paramount goal.

They do have a pretty intriguing roster with several areas of focus. For sure, the Cardinals will hope to contend for a playoff spot in 2023. That said, now let's look at the possible cut candidates on the Cardinals' roster ahead of their NFL training camp.

The Cardinals have their sights set on the future, but recent developments raise concerns. Former wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was let go without bringing any significant assets to the team. Kliff Kingsbury, despite signing a contract extension, was released from his position as head coach. Furthermore, there are doubts surrounding Kyler Murray, who may miss the entire season, and the team did not draft a quarterback as a backup plan. As a result, the possibility of Colt McCoy starting arises, although this remains uncertain.

Considering these and the team's direction, it seems impractical to retain a 32-year-old tight end on the roster. If a rookie quarterback needed to build confidence, there could be some justification. However, with McCoy or potentially Murray later in the season, the value of Ertz on the team is limited. It would be preferable for Ertz to find a contender where he can spend the final years of his NFL career. It's important to note that he likely has only one to three years remaining in the league, and it would be wise for him to avoid spending any more time with the Cardinals organization.

2. LJ Collier

LJ Collier, a former first-round pick, has failed to make a significant impact in the league since being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. Despite the initial allure of a first-round selection, players in this category sometimes become nothing more than a speculative gamble for teams after disappointing performances or struggles with previous organizations. Given Collier's underwhelming performance thus far, it wouldn't be surprising if he were released before the conclusion of training camp.

Collier's lack of production raises doubts about his ability to contribute effectively on the field. His performance has not lived up to those expectations. He's had just three sacks in his four NFL seasons. He's also had just 24 solo tackles in 45 total games played. While some players take time to develop and find their stride in the NFL, Collier's progress has been notably slow. This leaves doubts about his long-term viability as a valuable asset for the Cardinals.

3. Colt McCoy

In most cases, parting ways with a veteran backup quarterback during training camp cuts wouldn't come as a significant surprise. However, the situation in Arizona presents a different narrative. The Cardinals' franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray, is currently in the process of recovering from a torn ACL. The timeline for Murray's return remains uncertain, and it would be unwise to rush his recovery. There is even a possibility that the Cardinals could opt to keep Murray sidelined for the entire season.

Given these circumstances, why would the Cardinals consider cutting Colt McCoy, their expected QB1? Well, the emergence of rookie Clayton Tune might be the key factor at play here. The team's new head coach, Jonathan Gannon, expressed high praise for Tune following OTA's. Gannon specifically highlighted the rookie's fearlessness and readiness to compete. If the Cardinals believe that Tune is prepared to assume the starting role, they may choose to give him the opportunity. Meanwhile, veteran David Blough could be his primary backup.

In this scenario, McCoy becomes expendable. He could be placed on the trading block. As such, the Cardinals could potentially receive a late-round draft pick in return for him. The market for backup quarterbacks is often active during training camp. In such cases, McCoy's experience and proven reliability could make him an attractive option for teams seeking a reliable backup or insurance policy.

Looking Ahead

The Arizona Cardinals' outlook for the 2023 NFL season is uncertain. The team has a lot of question marks heading into the season, including at the quarterback position. Take note also that Kyler Murray is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The team also has one of the toughest schedules in the league, which could make it difficult for them to make the playoffs. However, there are some reasons for optimism, including the team's strong defense and the addition of key players in the draft and free agency. Ultimately, the success of the Cardinals' 2023 campaign will depend on how well they can navigate their tough schedule and how their key players perform on both sides of the ball.