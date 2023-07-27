The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to be sellers ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. The latest Tommy Edman injury update could be relevant to those plans. Tommy Edman is working his way back from a wrist injury and is on track to return to the Cardinals lineup.

Edman is expected to work out with the Cardinals over the next two days before starting a rehab assignment on Saturday, according to Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Edman hasn't played since July 6.

Edman is among the Cardinals players who have found themselves in trade rumors. A few weeks before Edman got hurt, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that executives believed St. Louis might listen to offers for Dylan Carlson, Alec Burleson, and Edman. The Cardinals have a glut of outfielders, and the team could be looking to unload at least one of them by Tuesday's deadline.

The Cardinals have fallen even further out of the playoff race since Passan's report. St. Louis had admitted it plans to sell at the deadline, though the organization won't have a full-blown firesale. That means star players like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado probably aren't going anywhere.

Edman hasn't made an All-Star team since making his MLB debut in 2019. He's been a productive player, winning a gold glove award in 2021 while leading the league in at-bats. But the super-utilityman is one that St. Louis could afford to lose and potentially still compete in 2024.

Edman is hitting .237/.303/.391 in 84 games this season. Like many members of the Cardinals' roster, Edman is having a disappointing 2023 campaign.