The St. Louis Cardinals are going for a road upset against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Cardinals-Brewers prediction and pick, and also let you know how to watch the game.

The Cardinals are looking to pull a second straight upset against the Brewers after earning a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night. Miles Mikolas shut down the Milwaukee bats in a 7-inning performance with just one run allowed. Tommy Edman homered to help cushion the lead and will have to deliver a similar showing to steal another win on the road.

The home team Brewers are already locked into the third seed of the NL playoffs, pulling away from the Cubs throughout September to earn them home-field advantage in the wild-card round. They will look to snap a three-game losing streak and generate some offense after failing to score more than one against the Cardinals in the opening game of the series.

Here are the Cardinals-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Brewers Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-184) ML +116

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+152) ML -134

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB TV

Time: 7:41 PM ET/4:41 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The St. Louis Cardinals have slid into a last-place finish in the NL Central for the first time in over a century, and it looks like a done deal as the Pirates sit five games up with five left. It is an embarrassing feat for a proud franchise that never lands down there and were preseason projected to win the division and cruise to the playoffs. They would like nothing more than to steal a few games from the division-champion Brewers and halt their momentum before they enter the playoffs. These divisional rivalry games hold weight regardless of record, and the Cardinals have enough talent to string together a few wins despite their weak standing.

The Milwaukee Brewers are firmly locked into the third NL playoff spot after clinching the NL Central in recent days. They may sit comfortably in the spot, as the Cubs can't catch them, but they are also too far distanced from the second-seeded Dodgers to worry about moving up. It is a strange spot to be in with a few seemingly meaningless games before next week's playoffs, and they have shown some complacent offense over the last few games. The Cardinals took advantage of that in the first game of the series, grabbing a 4-1 win on the road as the Brewers couldn't score once again. If they are going to snag a second upset, they will need a stellar performance from Zach Thompson, who can channel some of his one-run August outings in tonight's matchup.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers were working with a collection of hot bats last week, putting up 41 runs in a five-game stretch. That has since cooled off, mustering only one run in three of their last four. They have lost three games in a row, and do not want to enter the playoffs on a cold streak. They are facing the same pitcher that they lit up the scoreboard against just last Wednesday, and will hope to have a similar result to their 8-2 road victory over the Cardinals as they return home.

Zach Thompson was great for the Cardinals throughout August but has struggled as the season comes to a close. He has given up three or more runs in all four of his September starts, and this one figures to be his final of the season. He has given up four runs in each of the last two starts, including two homers last week against the Brewers themselves. Josh Donaldson has stepped up for the Brewers after a rocky road earlier this year with the New York Yankees. He blasted a three-run homer in the first inning last week off of Thompson and will try to replicate that result back at American Family Field tonight.

On the other side, Wade Miley has been a stalwart in the Brewers rotation. He is all the way down to a 3.20 ERA after shutting down the Cardinals in six scoreless innings just a week ago. He will look to deliver a similar performance as he prepares to bring his veteran leadership to this clubhouse as they get ready for a playoff run. It will be important not to look ahead to next week, and Miley knows how to finish strong after his more than a decade of service in the big leagues. Look for him to help right the ship tonight and snap the losing streak on their home diamond.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Milwaukee Brewers will snap a three-game losing streak, and get revenge over their division rival for last night's loss. They are in desperate need of some offense and need to get the team back humming before next week's opening round of the playoffs. Wade Miley will be able to hold the Cardinals low after six scoreless innings against them last week, and it will be on the bats to pick it up and generate the same momentum that they channeled during the 41-run scoring spree.

Final Cardinals-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-134)