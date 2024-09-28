ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Michael McGreevy will take the mound for the Cardinals in their season finale against the Giants on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Giants prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Giants Projected Starters

Michael McGreevy vs. Hayden Birdsong

Michael McGreevy (2-0) with a 2.40 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP

Last Start: Michael McGreevy allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Rockies on Tuesday.

2024 Road Splits: Michael McGreevy has pitched only once on the road in his limited action against Colorado where he gave up 3 earned runs, 1 home run, and 1 walk while striking out five in five innings.

Hayden Birdsong (5-5) with a 4.66 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: Hayden Birdsong allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

2024 Home Splits: Hayden Birdsong has pitched well at home despite his 1-2 record he has a 3.67 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Giants Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: +100

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Giants

Time: 3:05 PM ET/12:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the 2024 MLB season comes to a close, the St. Louis Cardinals are poised to end on a high note against the San Francisco Giants in Sunday’s finale at Oracle Park. With Michael McGreevy taking the mound for the Cardinals, there are compelling reasons to believe they will secure a victory over Hayden Birdsong and the Giants.

Michael McGreevy has shown remarkable improvement in his recent starts, demonstrating better command and an expanded pitch repertoire. His ability to keep hitters off-balance with a mix of fastballs and breaking pitches has been particularly effective against teams like the Giants.

The Cardinals’ bats have been hot lately, as evidenced by their recent performance against the Giants. Players like Lars Nootbaar have been instrumental in driving in runs and providing crucial offensive support. This momentum is likely to carry over into the season finale. The Giants have faced challenges with their pitching staff, as seen in their recent loss to the Cardinals. Hayden Birdsong, while talented, may struggle against a Cardinals lineup that has found its rhythm late in the season.

For the Cardinals, this game represents an opportunity to end their season on a positive note. With nothing to lose, they’re likely to play with a level of freedom and aggression that could catch the Giants off guard. St. Louis has performed well at Oracle Park this series, demonstrating their comfort in the Giants’ home territory. This familiarity with the ballpark could give them an edge in the final game.

The combination of McGreevy’s recent form, the Cardinals’ offensive prowess, the Giants’ pitching woes, and St. Louis’ motivation to finish strong creates a favorable scenario for a Cardinals victory in the season finale.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the 2024 MLB season draws to a close, the San Francisco Giants are poised to end on a high note against the St. Louis Cardinals in Sunday’s finale at Oracle Park. With Hayden Birdsong taking the mound for the Giants, there are compelling reasons to believe they will secure a victory over Michael McGreevy and the Cardinals.

Hayden Birdsong has shown remarkable comfort pitching at Oracle Park this season. The young right-hander’s ability to use the park’s dimensions to his advantage gives the Giants a significant edge in this matchup.

The Giants’ bats have come alive in recent games, particularly at home. Players like Jerar Encarnacion, who homered in Friday’s game, have been providing crucial offensive support. This momentum is likely to carry over into the season finale. St. Louis has faced challenges on the road this season, often struggling to find consistency away from Busch Stadium. This trend plays into the Giants’ hands as they look to capitalize on home-field advantage.

For the Giants, this game represents an opportunity to reach the .500 mark for the season. This added motivation should fuel their performance and drive them to victory against the Cardinals. San Francisco has performed well at home lately, demonstrating their comfort in their own ballpark. This familiarity, coupled with the support of the home crowd, could give them an edge in the final game.

The combination of Birdsong’s home field comfort, the Giants’ offensive resurgence, the Cardinals’ road woes, and San Francisco’s motivation to finish at .500 creates a favorable scenario for a Giants victory in the season finale.

Final Cardinals-Giants Prediction & Pick

In this season finale, expect a closely contested battle between the Giants and Cardinals at Oracle Park. Hayden Birdsong’s comfort at home gives the Giants an edge, but Michael McGreevy’s recent improvements can’t be overlooked. The Giants’ offensive momentum, particularly from players like Jerar Encarnacion, could be the deciding factor against the Cardinals’ road struggles. However, the Cardinals’ motivation to end their season on a positive note might lead to some surprising moments. Ultimately, the Giants’ home-field advantage and desire to reach .500 should propel them to a narrow victory.

Final Cardinals-Giants Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants ML (-118), Over 7.5 (-122)