The St. Louis Cardinals finish their three-game series with the San Diego Padres. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Padres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Cardinals and Padres face off in game three of their series. In the first game, the Cardinals took the victory. Nolan Arenado doubled in a run, then Wilson Contreras hit a two-run home run to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. In the second inning, Paul Goldschmidt singled in a run to make it 4-0. Jackson Merrill hit a home run in the third, but the Cardinals added two more runs in the sixth. Whole Fernando Tatis Jr hit a solo shot in the sixth, the Cardinals would win the first game of the series 6-2.
Game two is scheduled for Tuesday night. It will be Miles Mikolas going to the Cardinals, as Yu Darvish takes the hill for the Padres.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Cardinals-Padres Odds
St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-166)
Moneyline: +132
San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+138)
Moneyline: -156
Over: 8 (-115)
Under: 8 (-105)
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Padres
Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT
TV: BSMW/SDPA
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cardinals will be sending Zack Thompson to the mound for this one. He has made one start this year, giving up five runs on six hits, including three home runs to the Dodgers. He did make it 5.1 innings in the game but took the loss. Current members of the Padres have faced Thomspn just 13 times in their careers. The yare a combined .231 lifetime against him with three RBIs.
Brendan Donovan has been solid for the Cardinals this year. He is hitting just .250 on the year, but has a .348 on base percentage on the year. He has a home run and two doubles, with six RBIs. Further, Donovan has four runs scored this year as well. Paul Goldschmidt has been dolid as well. He is hitting .278 on the year, but walked fgour time to bring his OBP to .409. Further, he has five RBIs with a home run this year. Goldschmidt has also scored twice. Matt Carpenter and Masyn Winn are also hitting well in more limited action. Winn has played in just four games os far, but he is hitting .357. He has scored twice and stolen a base as well. Carpenter is hitting .300 in ten at bats this year, and scored a run. He does not have an evtra base hit or an RBI though.
Meanwhile, some of the other big bats have not been great this year. Nolan Gorman is hitting just .27 this year with a double and two RBIs. Nolan Arenado it hitting just .143 on the year with a double and two RBIs.
Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Padres will be sending Joe Musgrove to the mound for this game. He has made two starts this yar so far. In those two starts, he has gone just 8.1 innings, giving up nine runs, and allowing 15 hits. Further, he has struck out just five. This gives him an 0-1 record and a 9.72 ERA. He also has plenty of experience against players on the Cardinals this year. Current Cardinals are 30-96 lifetime against him, with six doubles, a triple, and three home runs. Brandon Crawford has been the best, hitting .280 with two homes runs and five RBIs. Further,, Paul Goldschmidt has hit 11 for 21 against him with a home run and three RBIs, plus he has walked nine times.
On offense, Jake Cronenworth is having a solid year. He is hitting .321 on the year with a .355 on base percentage. He has three doubles and a triple, bring him seven RBIs on the year. Joining him with seven RBIs this year is Manny Machado. Machado is hitting .259 this year, with two home runs and two doubles. Further, he has scored seven times this year, while he also has five walks on the season. Jackson Murrill is also scoring well. He has scored seven times this year, while he is hitting .238. Still, he has a .304 on base percentage this year. Rounding out some of the best bats is Fernando Tatis Jr. He is hitting .296 on the season with three home runs and a double. This has led to just four RBIS, but he has scored six times on the year.
Final Cardinals-Padres Prediction & Pick
The Cardinals have been solid this year, and took game one of the series. The biggest issue for the Padres has been pitching this season. They have plenty of offense and will score a lot of runs. While taking the Padres in this one makes sense, the best play is on the total. Expect more runs, even in the third game of the series, as the over hits.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Cardinals-Padres Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-115)