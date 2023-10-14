It's an NFC West showdown as the Arizona Cardinals will head to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams at Sofi Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cardinals-Rams prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cardinals fell 34-20 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Ultimately, they were competitive for the majority of the game. But they could not stay in the game. Significantly, Joshua Dobbs went 15 for 32 for 166 yards for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Ronadale Moore rushed three times for 50 yards while catching three passes for 26 yards. Meanwhile, James Conner rushed six times for 46 yards. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown caught just four passes on 10 targets for 61 yards and one touchdown. Moreover, the Cards committed three turnovers and allowed three sacks.

The Rams fell 23-14 to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. Unfortunately, they could not mount a second-half comeback after trailing by only three at halftime. Matthew Stafford went 21 for 37 for 222 yards but took four sacks. Meanwhile, Kyrien Williams rushed 13 times for 53 yards while catching two passes for four yards. Cooper Kupp had eight receptions for 118 yards. Also, Puca Nacua had seven receptions for 71 yards for one touchdown. Tutu Atwell had two catches on five targets for nine yards.

The Rams lead the all-time series 46-40-2. Moreover, the Rams have gone 5-2 over the last seven games and 17-10 over 27 games against the Cardinals. The Rams lost 27-17 to the Cardinals last season at home but defeated them 20-12 on the road. Curiously, the Rams are 5-5 over the past 10 home games against the Cardinals.

Here are the Cardinals-Rams NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Arizona Cardinals: +7 (-115)

Los Angeles Rams: -7 (-105)

Over: 48.5 (-110)

Under: 48.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Rams Week 6

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are rebuilding. Thus, they will struggle often on the offensive side of the ball. Dobbs has passed for 980 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing 27 times for 147 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Connor has rushed 68 times for 364 yards and two touchdowns. Brown has 25 receptions for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Likewise, Michael Wilson has 15 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Zach Ertz has 27 receptions for 146 yards for a touchdown. Also, Moore has 22 receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 116 yards and a score.

Dennis Gardeck has 12 solo tackles and four sacks to pace the defense. Likewise, Victor Dimukeje has tacked on eight solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Zaven Collins has nine solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Ultimately, the defense must focus on Stafford and not let him beat them. But they also must account for Williams and Kupp, along with Nacua.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if they can play a ball-control offense and keep the ball out of the hands of Stafford. Then, the Cards must not let Kupp or Nacua destroy them.

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams must do their best to keep themselves upright. Mainly, their offense cannot afford to struggle early. It is what usually costs them games. However, the second-half struggles were the reason for the loss last weekend.

Stafford has passed for 1451 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. Hence, the Rams need much better play from him. Williams has rushed 77 times for 298 yards and five touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 105 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Nacua has 46 catches for 572 yards and two scores. Atwell has 24 receptions for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Kupp had a great debut. This offense has the playmakers to put up 30 points.

The defense is solid but inconsistent. Unfortunately, they only have two pass rushers that can make any moment. Aaron Donald has 11 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Byron Young has 11 solo tackles and two sacks. The secondary is not that great, as they have struggled to contain the pass. Yet, Ahkello Witherspoon has still produced solid numbers, with eight solo tackles and two interceptions. The Rams need a big day from their defense, and they must apply pressure.

The Rams will cover the spread if they can avoid the sluggish start and score consistently. Then, the defense must stop the Cardinals from gaining any momentum.

The Cardinals should be losing every game. Instead, they are staying competitive. The Rams always seem to struggle against the Cardinals. Therefore, expect them to struggle again. The Cardinals cover the spread and might possibly steal this game if the Rams are not careful.

Final Cardinals-Rams Prediction & Pick: Arizona Cardinals: +7 (-115)