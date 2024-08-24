ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Sonny Gray returns to Minnesota as the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Minnesota Twins. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Twins prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Twins Projected Starters

Sonny Gray vs. Pablo Lopez

Sonny Gray (11-8) with a 3.91 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Gray went five innings, giving up seven hits, three walks, and a home run. He would allow two runs and take the loss to the Dodgers.

2024 Road Splits: Gray is 4-3 in 10 starts on the road with a 5.43 ERA and a .259 opponent batting average.

Pablo Lopez (11-8) with a 4.47 ERA and a1.16 WHIP

Last Start: In his previous start, Lopez went six innings, giving up six hits and three walks. He would not allow a run but take the no-decision against the Rangers, who would win in ten innings.

2024 Home Splits: Lopez is 4-4 at home in 11 starts, with a 4.95 ERA and a .278 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Twins Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +122

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Twins

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: BSMW/BSNO

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are 24th in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .278 this year with a .313 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 70 RBIs while scoring 59 times yearly. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .266 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs, 55 RBIs, and has scored 48 times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .271 with a .325 on-base percentage this year. He has 14 home runs with 60 RBIs while scoring 53 times this year.

Nolan Arenado has been great in the last week. He is hitting .292 in the last week with a .346 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, two doubles, and six RBIs while scoring four runs in the last week. Masyn Winn has also been solid. He is hitting .333 this past week with two home runs, three RBIs and five runs scored this week. Alec Burleson has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .368 in the last week, with a home run, two RBIs and four runs scored. The Cardinals have hit .252 in the last week, with 27 runs scored in six games.

Current Cardinals have 58 career at-bats against Pablo Lopez. They have hit just .190 against him with four RBIs. Paul Goldschmidt is three for 12 with a double, a home run, and two RBIs. Nolan Arenado is also five for 15 with an RB. William Contreras is just one for six but has the other RBI against Lopez.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Twins are sixth in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Ryan Jeffers has led the way this year. He is hitting .233 on the year with a .313 on-base percentage. Jeffers has 20 home runs and 59 RBIs while scoring 46 times. Meanwhile, Carlos Santana has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .326 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 55 RBIs while scoring 50 times this year. Willi Castro rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting .256 with a .337 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs with 49 RBIs while scoring 73 times.

Ryan Jeffers has been great in the last week. He is hitting .455 in the last week with a .538 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Further, Carlos Santana has been driving in runs this week. He is hitting just .190 in the last week but has two home runs and four IBis. He has also scored five times in the last week. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Austin Martin. Martin is hitting .462 in the last week with three RBIs and three runs scored. The Twins are hitting .268 in the last week with seven home runs and 33 runs scored in six games.

Current Twins have 54 career at-bats against Sonny Gray. Carlos Santana has five hits in 28 career at-bats against Gray with five walks. Max Kepler is three for 12 with two walks as well. The Twins do not have an RBI against Sonny Gray.

Final Cardinals-Twins Prediction & Pick

Sonny Gray has plenty of experience in Minnesota. Last year, as a member of the Twins, Gray had a 2.67 ERA and a .227 opponent batting average in Minnesota. Still, Pablo Lopez has been solid this year. The Twins are hitting great, scoring over five runs per game in the last week. Take the Twins to score enough against Sonny Gray to get the win.

Final Cardinals-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins ML