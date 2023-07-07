It is interleague baseball as the Chicago White Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-White Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Cardinals come in after taking a win yesterday over the Marlins to avoid the four-game sweep. The Cardinals have won four of their last ten, and it has been pitching that has let them down. While they got the shutout last night, they have given up 69 runs in their last ten games. They are now 36-51 on the season and 12.5 games back of the Reds in the NL Central. The Cardinals are now starting to listen to trade offers, as they look towards the future.

The White Sox come in the game after being swept by the Blue Jays, including losing both games of the doubleheader yesterday. The White Sox have now lost seven of their last ten games, struggling to score in the process. They scored just 11 runs in the series with the Blue Jays. For the season, the 37-52. That places them 8.5 games back of the Twins and will be making them sellers at the trade deadline.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

It was a shutout victory yesterday for the Cardinals. That is a rare solid pitching performance from the Cardinals. They are 25th this year in team ERA while sitting 24th in quality starts, 27th in WHIP, and 29th in opponent batting average. The Cardinals send Jordan Montgomery to the mound today. He is 6-7 on the season with a 3.28 ERA. He has also been solid on the road this year. While the record is just 2-4, he has a 2.91 ERA on the road. He has been great over the last month. He has given up more than one earned run just one time in his last six starts. Montgomery's ERA since the start of June is sitting at 1.42.

If he can keep up the great pitching, the Cardinals should get a win with this slightly above-average offense. They are 12th in runs scored, 14th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging this year. As of late it has been Nolan Gorman driving in the runs. He is hitting .263 with two home runs and five RBIs in the last week. He has also scored four times in the last week while walking four times as well.

Nolan Arenado has started his month hot as well. He is hitting .364 this month with four RBIs and five runs scored. He has also hit six doubles and a home run in that time. Brendan Donovan has been hot when he is getting chances as well. In the last week, he is hitting .467 with a home run and two RBIs. He has also scored a run in that time, and has an OBP of .500. Wilson Contreras is in a similar position. He is hitting .529 in the last week, with a .636 on-base percentage. He also has a home run and three RBIs to go with his four runs scored.

When Contreras is not behind the plate, it is Andrew Knizner. He has done a solid job keeping up the production as well. Knizner is hitting .400 in the last week with three RBIS as well.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox have been struggling in all regards as of late. They did not score a lot in the series with Toronto, and then in the series before that, the pitching gave up a ton of runs. Overall, the offense is tied for 22nd in runs scored this year, while also sitting 22nd in batting average and slugging. They are 29th on the season in on-base percentage. As of late it has been Eloy Jimenez who has been driving in runs. He has seven RBIs in the last week while hitting .333. That has been helped by two home runs and has led to him scoring three times in the last week.

Also driving in runs is All-Star Luis Robert Jr. The home run derby participant has hit two home runs and four RBIs in the last week. He is hitting .292 over the last week and has walked four times. That gives him a .393 OBP in the last week, while he has scored four times with the help of two stolen bases in the last week. He has struck out five times in the last week though, and that has been a theme for the team.

The White Sox has struck out 56 times in the last six games, good for 9.33 strikeouts per game. Tim Anderson has struck out nine times in the last week, while Jake Burger, Andrew Vaughn, and Yasmani Grandal have all struck out six times in the last week.

It will be Dylan Cease on the Hill today for the White Sox. He is 3-3 on the season with a 4.10 ERA. His ERA has been a little better at home, sitting at 3.63, it is not a major improvement. Cease did have a great month in June. He pitched 28.2 innings in June and gave up seven runs. That was good for a 2.20 ERA, but he recorded five no-decisions on the month.

Final Cardinals-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This should be a solid pitching match-up today. Dylan Cease has been great for the last month, and pitching back at his Cy Young level standard. Montogomery has been just as good over the last month as well. Neither offense has been electric over the past week, but the Cardinals have been better. This will be a low-scoring game, with a couple of big hits. Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt are more than capable of making these big hits. They both drive in runs today ad the Cardinals win a low-scoring game.

