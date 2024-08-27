Caris LeVert's net worth in 2024 is $16 million. LeVert is a backup wing player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Let's take a closer look at Caris LeVert's net worth in 2024.

What is Caris LeVert's net worth in 2024?: $16 million (estimate)

Caris LeVert's net worth in 2024 is $16 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as The Sports Lite.

Caris LeVert was born on Aug. 25, 1994, in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Pickerington High School Central. Here, LeVert played an instrumental role in leading Pickerington High School to the 2012 OHSAA Division I State Championship.

He finished his high school stint by earning Associated Press All-Ohio Second Team honors. In addition to this, LeVert was also crowned Columbus Dispatch Metro Player of the Year, according to sources.

Despite a solid high school stint, LeVert was only a two-star prospect, according to ESPN. However, he still received offers from a handful of college basketball programs such as Xavier, Purdue, Dayton, and Michigan. LeVert eventually opted to commit to Michigan.

LeVert played for four seasons with the Wolverines. In a Wolverines uniform, he put up 10.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 43% from the field and 40% from behind the 3-point line.

Although LeVert had an underwhelming freshman year, the 6-foot-7 guard played an instrumental role off the bench to help the Wolverines make an appearance in the 2013 NCAA Tournament Final. Unfortunately, Michigan bowed down to the top-seeded Louisville, 82-76. A season later, LeVert was named to the Second Team All-Big Ten.

Caris LeVert is drafted by the Pacers, traded to the Nets

After playing all four years of his college eligibility with Michigan, LeVert decided to declare for the 2016 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Indiana Pacers selected LeVert in the first round with the 20th overall pick.

However, shortly after the draft, LeVert was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets along with a second-round draft pick for future NBA Hustle Award winner Thaddeus Young. Shortly after the trade, LeVert signed a four-year rookie deal worth $7.52 million with the Nets, according to Spotrac.

In his rookie season, LeVert put up 8.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per outing while shooting 45% from the field overall.

A season later, LeVert had a better sophomore year thanks to more playing time after Jeremy Lin went down with a knee injury. He improved his numbers to 12.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 44% shooting from the field and 35% on 3-pointers.

In the 2018-19 season, LeVert missed a huge chunk of the regular season after suffering a subtalar dislocation, according to a report by ESPN. However, he managed to return to action in February. He finished the season with averages of 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 43% shooting.

Showing signs of recovery, the Nets rewarded LeVert with a three-year contract extension worth $52.5 million, according to a report by Sports Illustrated. Fresh from a contract extension, LeVert had one of his best seasons yet.

He put up 18.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game on 43% shooting from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. Furthermore, in the 2019-20 season, LeVert also posted his career high for points in a single game with 51 in an overtime victory over the Boston Celtics, 129-120.

Caris LeVert is traded to the Pacers

Despite a remarkable 2019-20 season, LeVert only played for the Nets until midway through the 2020-21 season. LeVert found himself on the move after the Nets engaged in a four-team trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, and the Indiana Pacers. In a deal headlined by James Harden along with All-Stars Victor Oladipo and Jarrett Allen, LeVert landed in Indiana.

The deal marked LeVert's return to the team that drafted him in the NBA. However, LeVert's Pacers debut had to wait after he was diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma, as per reports. Fortunately, LeVert underwent successful surgery and recovered fast enough to return to the hardwood.

For the remaining games of the 2020-21 season in a Pacers uniform, LeVert registered a career-high 20.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game on 44% shooting overall.

Caris LeVert is traded to the Cavaliers

After a solid showing with the Pacers, LeVert found himself on the move once again a season later. In the middle of the 2021-22 season, the Pacers traded LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a deal that also involved Spanish guard Ricky Rubio. In a Cavs uniform, LeVert averaged 13.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 44% shooting overall from the field.

A year later, LeVert spent his first full season with the Cavs. He registered 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game on 43% shooting.

Prior to the 2023-2024 season, the Cavs rewarded LeVert with a two-year contract extension worth $32 million. Since then, LeVert is serving as a reliable backup guard for the contending Cavaliers. In 2023-24, LeVert averaged 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game for the Cavs.

Caris LeVert's endorsement deals

Given LeVert's rise in the NBA, it isn't surprising that LeVert garnered the attention of major brands. In 2020, the Cavs guard signed an endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Caris LeVert's net worth in 2024?