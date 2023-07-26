Carlee Russell's ex-boyfriend Thomar Latrell Simmons has broken his silence on Russell's hoax kidnapping. On July 13, Russell called the police and informed them that she saw a toddler walking on the side of the road. She then claimed she was kidnapped after checking in on the child.

“Carlee’s actions created hurt, confusion, and dishonesty,” her ex Thomar Latrell Simmons said on Instagram. “I was made aware of the false narrative after coming to the defense of my ex Carlee Russell. Myself and my family’s nature was to react in love, and genuine concern. We are disgusted from the outcome of this entire situation. I strongly feel exactly like you all, blindsided with Carlee’s actions.”

“I was straight tunnel vision, even when I would get on social media on my downtime & see some of the false allegations & assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction would have me discouraged at times, but I didn’t give up & kept my faith!” Simmons had wrote in a now-deleted post per PEOPLE.

Russell's attorney Emory Anthony provided a statement on Russell's behalf to behalf to Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis. The statement was read during a July 24 press conference.

“There is was no kidnapping on Thursday, July 13, 2023,” the lawyer said per E! News. “My client did not see a baby on the side of the road. My client did not leave the Hoover area when she was identified as a missing person.”

Russell's attorney additionally clarified that she acted alone and did not have “any help” during the incident.

“This was a single act done by herself,” Anthony's statement continued. “My client was not with anyone or any hotel with anyone from the time she was missing. My client apologizes for her actions to this community, the volunteers who were searching for her, to the Hoover Police department and other agencies as well, [and] to her friends and family.”

The lawyer concluded, “We ask for your prayers for Carlee as she addresses her issues and attempts to move forward, understanding that she made a mistake in this matter. Carlee again asks for your forgiveness and prayers.”

Russell was missing for 49 hours and later was found at her home two weeks later. There has been no announcement of any criminal charges for Russell at this time.