Patrick Mouratoglou gave his assessment of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and who he thought was currently the better player.

Djokovic regained his World No. 1 ranking after winning the Australian Open earlier this year. However, he would lose it to Alcaraz after missing out on the Sunshine Double in America due to his vaccination stance.

Djokovic would eventually regain it once more after Alcaraz failed to defend his Miami Open title and with the clay-court season commencing, we could be in store for more matches between the pair rather than absences dictating the new No. 1.

As things stand, Djokovic and Alcaraz have only faced each other once with the latter coming out on top last year. With that in mind, it’s hard to definitively gauge who the better player currently is based on head-to-heads.

But as far as Mouratoglou — former coach of Serena Williams — is concerned, Djokovic is still the top dog.

“The best player in the world is the World No. 1, and it’s Novak Djokovic,” Mouratoglou said in video posted on his Instagram. “If Alcaraz is No. 1 tomorrow, we can say it’s Alcaraz. I think Carlos again is an incredible player and I have no doubt that he will be No. 1 for years.

“But for the moment, it’s impossible not to say that Novak is the best. He is not able to play a lot of tournaments for non-vaccinated reasons, and he’s still technically No. 1. So that just says a lot about his level of play.”

Mouratoglou acknowledges Alcaraz’s many traits and even believes the Spaniard is more impressive than Djokovic as far as his tennis play style goes.

But in the end, it’s hard for him to look past Djokovic and all that he has achieved and still continues to achieve.

“I think Carlos is more impressive than Novak in terms of the tennis he plays,” Mouratoglou explained. “He has so much power, he’s so explosive physically. He also has a touch.

“But don’t forget that Novak will probably be the greatest of all time and he is already extremely close to that. He’s a guy who finds solutions to win. He’s a guy who’s winning Grand Slams for 15 years. He’s a man who arrived at a time that Rafa and Roger were winning absolutely everything, and he was able to arrive, beat both of them and become No. 1 in the world.

“I understand that people already want to put Carlos on top of him, but he’s not there yet.”