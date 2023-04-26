Not much has changed about Carlos Alcaraz’s game — but there are two key factors that have helped him get better results and become a better player in 2023.

Alcaraz recently defended the Barcelona Open following a 6-3, 6-4 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas this past weekend. He faces Emil Ruusuvuori in the Madrid Open round of 64 next as the Spaniard will look to defend another title.

In total, the current World No. 2 has won three titles in 2023 and with no Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in Madrid, it’s fair to say a fourth one looks very likely.

Alcaraz is also among the favorites for the French Open next month and if he continues to rack up the titles, he will more than likely better his 2022 tally that saw him win five titles — including the US Open — and become the youngest World No. 1 in tennis history.

And for Alcaraz, experience and maturity is what has led the way for him in 2023.

“My game hasn’t changed much over the last year,” Alcaraz told ATPTour.com (via Tennis365). “It’s been a time in which I’ve had some good moments and others not so good. The difference from last year’s Carlos to this year is maturity and experience.”

One way those qualities have helped Alcaraz is he doesn’t let losses affect him too much compared to before.

“Every tournament we go to, we think we can win it and we’re going to try and win it,” Alcaraz added. “But if we don’t, it’s not a failure for me. Leaving a tournament thinking I have failed would have more to do with the level of my tennis or my attitude, that’s the most important thing for me.

“If I do well mentally and I play well, I don’t take it as a failure.”