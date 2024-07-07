Carlos Alcaraz takes on Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Alcaraz Humbert prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Alcaraz Humbert.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships move into the fourth round. Carlos Alcaraz is still very much alive in the men's tournament, but it has to be said that we are not seeing his best tennis. Alcaraz has struggled in most of the sets he has played. He was very strong in the latter half of his second-round win over Aleksandar Vukic, but he has really labored in two of his three matches the past week, first against Mark Lajal in the first round and especially against Frances Tiafoe in the third round. It's true that Tiafoe played a terrific match on Friday and deserves a lot of credit for pushing Alcaraz to the brink of defeat. Tiafoe, up two sets to one, had 0-30 on Alcaraz's serve at 4-4 in the fourth set. Tiafoe was two points away from breaking Alcaraz's serve and being able to serve out the match. Alcaraz battled back to hold serve in that 4-4 game. He won the fourth set in a tiebreaker and then cruised in the fifth set to survive. Alcaraz is good at playing under pressure, but if he keeps playing less than his very best, a hot opponent might be able to take him out of this tournament.

Let's make this very important note: It's not a shock that Alcaraz is struggling at Wimbledon. He won the French Open in a very physically demanding tournament. Alcaraz did not play his absolute best in France and frankly needed his opponents to falter in important situations to go all the way and lift the trophy in Paris. Alcaraz also has the Paris Summer Olympics just around the corner. He might not be as enthusiastic about Wimbledon this year as he clearly was last year, and as he probably would be if the Olympics weren't just a few weeks away. We saw Iga Swiatek crash out of Wimbledon, and it's reasonable to say that Swiatek is looking forward to the Olympics. Alcaraz might be in a similar spot. We will see if Alcaraz can finally play his very best tennis. If he does, he becomes the favorite, but right now, he is not playing like one.

How To Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Ugo Humbert

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:35 a.m. ET / 5:35 a.m. PT

Why Carlos Alcaraz Could Cover The Spread

Alcaraz played great tennis in the fifth set against Frances Tiafoe after playing ordinary tennis in most of the first four sets. We're all waiting to see Alcaraz play a complete match in which he is always on top of his game. If that happens, he's easily more than seven games better than Ugo Humbert. If you think Alcaraz will play a great match — not a moderately good one — you should take him against the spread.

Why Ugo Humbert Could Cover The Spread

Alcaraz remains inconsistent at this tournament. He did not cover the spread in two of his first three matches. You can simply use that and conclude that he is not likely to cover the spread here.

Final Carlos Alcaraz-Ugo Humbert Prediction & Pick

We have been wrong multiple times about Alcaraz at this tournament because we keep expecting him to win matches convincingly and cleanly. Most of the time this week, that has not happened. So, we're leaning toward Alcaraz needing more games to ultimately win this. Our official recommendation, given Alcaraz's volatility: Pass on this one.

Final Carlos Alcaraz-Ugo Humbert Prediction & Pick: Alcaraz over 20.5 games