It probably wasn't the best decision for Carlos Rodon to blow a kiss to the crowd as he walked off the mound Wednesday during the New York Yankees' 7-3 loss against the Los Angeles Angels. Carlos Rodon seems to realize that it was a mistake to acknowledge a booing fan in such a way right before he entered the Yankees dugout.

It was Rodon's third and worst start as a member of the Yankees. The left-hander surrendered six runs in 4.1 innings. Rodon's effort helped the Angels complete a three-game sweep of New York.

“I guess it’s the best reaction I could give,’’ said Rodon, via northjersey.com

Rodon's record fell to 0-3, and his ERA rose to 7.36. It's clearly now the way he wanted to start his Yankees career.

“Better not to give a reaction, I guess. Just one of those things. I was frustrated,’’ said Rodon. “Just a frustrating outing for sure. I showed it.’’

The Yankees sure hope that Rodon's outing and a sweep in Los Angeles represents rock-bottom for their 2023 season. New York occupies sole possession of last place in the AL East with a 50-47 record. The Yankees are nine games out of first place and 3.5 games out of the third and final AL wild-card spot.

New York gave Rodon a six-year, $162 million contract in the offseason. A top-six Cy Young finisher in each of the last two seasons, Rodon was supposed to help the Yankees contend for the 2023 World Series. The veteran missed the first three months of the season with a forearm and back injury.

The Yankees are 2-9 in their last 11 games.