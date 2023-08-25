Guitar legend Carlos Santana has issued an apology after making controversial remarks during a recent concert that targeted the LGBTQ+ community. In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Santana expressed regret for his insensitive comments, acknowledging that they hurt people and did not reflect his intention to honor and respect everyone's ideals and beliefs, according to People.

Wow, so Carlos Santana has been castrated by the mob too, huh? Did you not believe the words you spoke on stage, @SantanaCarlos? And if you did, then WTF is this groveling apology? 👇 How shameful, mate, can't even defend your own principles in the face of the Commissars. Gross. https://t.co/lPsIHyFefF pic.twitter.com/Vv9rKUNYNa — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) August 25, 2023

The controversy began when a video clip from Santana's concert in New Jersey last month went viral. In the clip, the 76-year-old musician made anti-trans remarks, stating, “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right.”

Santana's comments caused outrage and backlash, prompting him to issue the public apology. He emphasized his commitment to respecting all individuals, whether LGBTQ+ or not, and his desire to create an atmosphere where people can believe what they want without fear.

In his revised Facebook post, Carlos Santana shared a message of positivity, stating, “the energy of consciousness generates its own kind. hate begets hate love begets love.”

The guitarist's initial comments and subsequent apology have sparked discussions about the importance of promoting inclusivity and understanding, even among public figures and celebrities.

Carlos Santana is known for his legendary career in music, with hits like “Maria Maria” and “Smooth” featuring Rob Thomas. However, this incident serves as a reminder that public figures can face significant backlash when their comments are seen as discriminatory or hurtful.