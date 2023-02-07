Just call her “Meladomis,” WWE Universe.

After boldly declaring that she would run the table in the final Elimination Chamber qualifying match before WWE’s second “Premium Live Event” of the 2023 calendar year, the returning Carmela was riding high, jaw-jacking with Chelsea Green during her match on RAW before taking her one gal party to the back in order to thoroughly gloat about her good fortune. Speaking with Cathy Kelley for RAW Talk, Mela described the inspiration for her outfit and even talked a little bit about wrestling too.

“Cathy, I am on cloud nine,” Carmela said. “I did exactly what I said I was going to do; I came out here, and I looked like a star, I acted like a star, I won like a star, because I am a star, baby, look at me.”

When asked if her outfit was a nod to Lita, who made a surprise return at the end of RAW to help out Becky Lynch in the main event, Mela admitted that it was.

“Okay, so this is totally inspired by Lita,” Carmela said. “I always try to have an inspiration with my gear and coming back, this was my first match back in seven months, and I wanted to look the part, honey. And she was the inspiration and I did see her backstage and I was hoping that she would get to see it and she loved it. She was like, ‘yes, I’m so excited that you’re doing that,’ and, so, nailed it.”

Will Carmela pull another rabbit out of her hat and punch her ticket to a rematch with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39? I guess fans will have to wait for “Meladomis” to give her next reading.