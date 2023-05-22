Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement on Monday. Anthony enjoyed a legendary career that led to no shortage of accolades. He will be remembered as one of the better pure scorers of all-time. NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement following Anthony’s retirement announcement, per NBA on Twitter.

“Carmelo Anthony is one of the NBA’s all-time great players and ambassadors,” Silver said. “We congratulate him on a remarkable 19-year career and look forward to seeing him in the Hall of Fame.”

The entire NBA world shared reactions to Carmelo Anthony’s retirement. Although Anthony hasn’t been the superstar that he once was in recent years, everyone remembers how dominant he was during his prime. Even during his later years in the league, Anthony transformed his game to help him remain valuable.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He began his career during the 2003-2004 campaign with the Denver Nuggets, immediately flashing signs of stardom. LeBron James stole most headlines, but it was clear that Anthony was also a future superstar. Overall, he was selected to 12 All-Star games during his career which spanned from 2003-2022.

Carmelo Anthony consistently averaged over 25 points per game during his prime. He was an all-around terrific scorer, whether it was finishing at the rim or finding the bottom of the net from beyond the arc. After displaying initial hesitancy to accept a bench role later in his career, he decided to reinvent his game. He became a spot-up shooter from deep and posted quality three-point percentages on a consistent basis. Even in his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony averaged 13.3 points per contest to go along with a 37.5 three-point percentage.