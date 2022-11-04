Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Bengals

With the Carolina Panthers set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9, all eyes will be on this young Panthers team. Ahead of the matchup, we will be making our Panthers Week 9 predictions.

Through the first half of the season, the Panthers have struggled heavily at times. They currently sit at 2-6 and are in fourth place in the NFC South. But even with their struggles, they are playing in a division that is entirely up for grabs, and there is still a path to the playoffs for them.

Amid their struggles, they opted to fire their head coach Matt Rhule and traded away running back Christian McCaffrey. They also decided to put the ball in PJ Walker’s hands at quarterback.

In recent weeks, this unit has looked completely different. While they have won just two games, their offense has looked explosive, and they are consistently making big plays.

This team could very well be headed on the right path. A strong showing against a Bengals team that has struggled at times this season could be what this unit needs.

Here are three bold predictions for the Panthers in Week 9

D’Onta Foreman plays another key role

Since taking over as the Panthers starting running back, D’Onta Foreman has looked like a star. Over the past two games, he has totaled 263 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. All three of his trips to the endzone came last week as he tore apart the Falcons defense.

The Panthers seem determined to have Foreman play a key role within this offense. But he will be in for a challenge against a Bengals defense that has remained consistent all season.

The Bengals have allowed just six rushing touchdowns this season, but they have also allowed 1,005 rushing yards.

With the Bengals successfully moving the ball through the air in recent weeks, the ground game could be open for this group. While Foreman may not explode for another three touchdowns, he could find himself surpassing 100 yards from scrimmage once again. Along with this, he could be on the search for another trip to the endzone.

Brian Burns makes a statement

With the trades of McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, many anticipated that the Panthers could also trade away star edge rusher Brian Burns. But instead, they chose to keep the face of their defense.

Burns is in the midst of another elite-level campaign. He has recorded 36 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, and five total sacks this season.

Following the decision to not trade him, Burns could look to make a statement against the Bengals. He has made it clear that he wants to be the focal point of this unit for years to come. While he has already proven himself as an elite talent, turning in a big day amid everything that has gone on within the franchise lately would only cement that.

Burns has made a career out of getting after the quarterback. In doing so, he has racked up 30.5 career sacks, and 64 career quarterback hits.

Unfortunately, on the other side, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has had a career of consistently being under pressure. He has already been sacked 29 times over eight games this season.

Lining up against a struggling Bengals offensive line, Burns could manage to add a couple of sacks to his resume in this game.

DJ Moore has a big day

After a slow start to the season, Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore has finally found his footing, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Heading into Week 8, Moore had recorded just 27 receptions, 273 receiving yards, and two touchdowns this season. But he then erupted against the Atlanta Falcons, recording six receptions for 152 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Moore and the other Panthers pass catchers will now have the luxury of playing against a Bengals secondary that has struggled at times. They have done a good job at not allowing touchdowns through the air this season, with just seven so far. But they have still given up yards, with a total of 1,683 allowed so far.

This Bengals secondary will also be down a key member. Starting cornerback Chidobe Awuzie suffered a torn ACL last week and will be sidelined for the rest of the season. This adds to several injuries along this defense.

Moore and Walker have developed a solid connection on the field, and this could lead to them both putting up big numbers in Week 9.