The Carolina Panthers’ miserable 2022 season continued with yet another ugly loss in Week 6. This time, the defending champion Los Angeles Rams had their way with Carolina in a 24-10 win at SoFi Stadium. The Panthers, who were playing their first game since firing head coach Matt Rhule, may have taken a 10-7 lead into halftime, but it never felt like they were in control.

Los Angeles dominated Carolina in many key statistics, especially on defense. The Rams held the Panthers to 203 yards of total offense and just eight first downs on the game. They also held the ball for over 37 minutes, over 15 minutes longer than the Panthers.

The only touchdown Carolina scored was a Donte Jackson pick-6 on Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. If not for that defensive score, Los Angeles turns this game into a blowout very quickly.

Now at 1-5, Carolina has sole possession of the worst record in the NFL. The Panthers’ playoff hopes are all but gone, and it may be in their best interest to tank for a better draft pick. With that said, here are some key takeaways from the Panthers’ Week 6 loss to the Rams.

3. Matt Rhule was far from the only problem

Following a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, Carolina decided to part ways with struggling head coach Matt Rhule after just over two seasons at the helm. The once-promising head coach had a disastrous 11-27 record with the Panthers, and he made many baffling decisions in his tenure. It may have cost Carolina a hefty buyout, but it was well worth it to move on from this failed era.

Players contracts need to be guaranteed like coaches. Matt Rhule is owed more than 40 million dollars from the Panthers after they fired him 3 years into a 7 year deal. They are paying him not to coach. Players put their bodies and minds on the line and deserve guaranteed deals. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 10, 2022

Unfortunately for Carolina, firing a coach doesn’t solve all of a team’s problems overnight. The Panthers still suffered from many of the same problems they did during Rhule’s tenure, especially an anemic offense and poor quarterback play. Considering this is still the same roster that Rhule assembled, this doesn’t come as a surprise.

Upon Rhule’s firing, secondary coach Steve Wilks assumed the role of interim head coach for the rest of the season. Wilks has head coaching experience, but he had just a 3-13 record in his one season leading the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. While a fine interim option, that’s likely his ceiling in Carolina.

The Panthers must nail their next head coaching hire after hitting a dud with Rhule. If they don’t, they’ll be stuck spinning the wheel for years to come.

2. The Panthers need to trade Christian McCaffrey

There are many reasons why Carolina’s offense has been so ineffective in recent years, but McCaffrey isn’t one of them. He did everything he could on Sunday, with 69 yards rushing and 89 receiving. In a game where the Panthers had just 203 total yards, McCaffrey had 158 by himself.

For both McCaffrey’s sake and the team’s, Carolina must trade McCaffrey soon. The Panthers won’t be contending anytime soon, and McCaffrey needs to make sure his prime years won’t go to waste on a rebuilding team. On the other hand, McCaffrey is still valuable enough where the Panthers can get significant assets for him.

It may hurt to lose a star like McCaffrey, but it is in Carolina’s best interests to part ways. The star running back can go to a place where he can win, and the Panthers can jumpstart another rebuild with the assets they get for him. For everyone involved, a trade needs to happen, no matter how painful it may seem.

1. The Panthers desperately need to draft a QB

Speaking of rebuilding, quarterback is another position Carolina desperately needs to overhaul. The Panthers have cycled through quarterbacks since former MVP Cam Newton left in 2020. Some of Carolina’s recent QBs include Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and even Newton himself after returning last season.

There was some hope when Carolina acquired Baker Mayfield from Cleveland this offseason, but that hope fizzled out quickly. Mayfield has been awful as a Panther, completing less than 55% of his passes for only four touchdowns and four picks. However, the Panthers ruled him out for the Rams game due to injury, meaning former XFL star P.J. Walker had a chance to start.

Unfortunately for Carolina, Walker was just as bad, if not worse, on Sunday. He completed 10-of-16 passes for a paltry 60 yards with a quarterback rating of 5.6. Jacob Eason wasn’t any better in relief, completing 3-of-5 passes for 59 yards and a pick with a QBR of 1.3.

It has been obvious for a while now, but the Panthers need new blood at quarterback. Fortunately for them, they’ll likely be in prime position to snag a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Either C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young would look good in black and Panther blue, and could instantly become the new face of the franchise.