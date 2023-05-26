Canadian actress Samantha Weinstein, best known for her role in the 2013 remake of Carrie and numerous cartoon voice over roles, tragically passed away at the age of 28 after her battle with ovarian cancer.

The news was confirmed by her father David Weinstein, in a statement on Thursday to USA Today. Samantha Weinstein died of ovarian cancer on May 14 at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto, Canada.

“We’re overwhelmed with the outpouring of tributes to Samantha,” her father said in the statement. “She led a very full, charmed and authentic life. She was very passionate about her art and worked up until her last days voicing animated characters and living as full a life as she possibly could.”

On the voice over side, Weinstein recently starred in the PBS kids series Let’s Go Luna! as well as Dino Ranch. She also was part of a punk rock band called Killer Virgins.

Weinstein has an unverified Instagram account, but her father confirmed his daughter posted two pictures of herself floating amongst the cosmos as a farewell message from the account. There is also an accompanying message that reads, “Sam died on May 14th at 11:25am surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure.”

Samantha Weinstein leaves behind her husband Michael Knutson, whom she fell in love with and married while undergoing cancer treatment.