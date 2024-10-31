Another week of college football is in the books, and it is now time to shift focus to week 10 of the season. It's hard to believe that there have already been two months of the regular season, and in a little over a month, we will know the College Football Playoff field. There are once again a lot of good games this week with playoff implications, and one of them features Carson Beck and the Georgia football team is taking on rival Florida.

The Florida football team has one of the toughest schedules in the country, and they already have three losses on the year. Still, the season is going better than expected and a win over rival Georgia would automatically make it a success. The Bulldogs on the other hand are trying to keep up atop the SEC standings, and they need to find a way to get it done in this rivalry game. It's always fun when these two teams get together.

Before we get into Beck and predictions for his performance, let's take a deeper look at both of these teams.

This is Florida's super bowl

Coming into this season, the Florida football team had one of the toughest schedules in college football, and their remaining slate won't be easy. Most people took a peek at the gauntlet they had and concluded that a trip to a bowl game would be a big win. After seven games, the Gators are 4-3 on the year and they need to finish 2-3 to become bowl eligible.

Florida obviously has their matchup with Georgia this weekend, and then they play #6 Texas, #16 LSU, #19 Ole Miss and 1-7 Florida State. The Gators can beat the Seminoles, but they need to find one other win. If they can somehow pull off the upset against Georgia and finish 6-6, a lot of Florida fans would probably be happy with that.

Georgia football is in a heated race in the SEC standings

There is only one more month in the regular season, and there could be some chaos down the stretch in the SEC. Right now, Texas A&M is all alone in first place in the conference as they are 5-0 in SEC play, and then there are four teams behind them with only one loss. The Georgia football team is one of them.

Obviously, the goal for the Bulldogs is to win the SEC and to get a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoff. If they lose to Florida, that's unlikely.

The Bulldogs have one loss as they fell to Alabama earlier this season, but the Crimson Tide have two conference losses. If Georgia wins out, they don't have to worry about Alabama having a tiebreaker over them.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has been struggling with turnovers as of late, and Bulldogs fans want to see him play a clean game this week. Here are three predictions for his performance:

Carson Beck will not turn the football over

In the past four games, Carson Beck has thrown a combined eight interceptions. That isn’t good! He threw three in a loss against Alabama, two in a win against Mississippi State and three in a win against Texas. The good news is that three picks against the #1 team in the country on the road somehow led to a two-score win. Beck will get it under control this weekend and he will play a clean game.

Carson Beck will throw for over 350 yards

Even in some of these games where Beck had two and even three interceptions, he was still able to make a ton of huge plays with his arm. Beck will play a clean game this weekend in terms of the turnovers, and that will really allow him to rack up the yards.

Carson Beck and Georgia will win big

The Georgia football team is the much more talented squad, and they will make fairly easy work out of their rivals this weekend. Florida might be able to hang around for a little bit, but Beck will help lead the Bulldogs to an easy 31-10 win.

Georgia and Florida will kick off on Saturday at 3:30 ET from EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Bulldogs are currently favored by 17 points.

Notable week 10 games

This game between the Georgia football team and Florida will be a good one to watch, but there are a lot of other good games around college football this weekend. ESPN's College GameDay is headed to Penn State as the third ranked Nittany Lions will be hosting #4 Ohio State. That is definitely the game of the week.

Starting in the ACC, there are a couple good games as Louisville will try to keep pace in the conference as they are taking on Clemson. Also, we have a matchup between two top-25 teams as #18 Pitt will visit #20 SMU. That game has huge implications on the conference title race as both teams have zero ACC losses.

In the Big 12, there isn't a lot going on. Two ranked teams have byes, and the other two main contenders have games that they should be able to win as Iowa State is playing Texas Tech and Kansas State is playing Houston.

Moving over to the Big Ten, we have already talked about the biggest game in the conference this weekend as Ohio State will battle Penn State at noon, and Michigan and Oregon will play at 3:30 in other big one to watch. Those should be two exciting games.

Lastly, the SEC is fairly quiet as well, but there are a couple notable contests. Georgia and Florida will obviously be getting together for their annual rivalry matchup like we talked about, and that is always a fun one to see. Then, at night, Texas A&M will look to stay perfect in SEC play with a tricky road game against South Carolina.

This week's slate isn't as good as ones that we have seen in past weeks, but these are the ones that sometimes end up being the best. Enjoy another weekend of college football!