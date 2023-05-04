The autopsy report of Cash App founder Bob Lee cited his cause of death as a homicide by sharp injury. On April 4th, at age 43, Lee died from three stab wounds, one to the hip and two to the chest, according to the San Francisco Office of the Medical Examiner. But there’s more to the report than that.
Although it didn’t contribute to his cause of death, the autopsy found alcohol, cocaine, ketamine, and Zyrtec in Lee’s system, per E! News.
This news follows the arrest of suspect, Nima Momeni. Three weeks ago, San Francisco police arrested the fellow tech executive on the suspicion of Lee’s murder. Prior to the stabbing, the two confronted each other over personal matters, according to NBC News reports. Momeni plans to plead not guilty in his upcoming trial on May 18th. His arraignment was delayed a third time on May 2nd, on the request of his attorney Paula Canny.
While speaking to reporters, Canny defended her client’s case. “There’s a lot of drugs in Bob Lee’s system. I mean, Bob Lee’s system is like the Walgreens of recreational drugs,” she shared. “What happens when people take drugs? Generally, they act like drug people, and what drug people act like is not themselves, not happy-go-lucky. Just kind of illusory and make bad decisions and do bad things.”
However, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, said it’s typical for the defense to attack the reputations of victims. She added that although she hasn’t yet reviewed the medical examiner report, she doesn’t believe that at this point “that any drugs being present or not play a part in what happens.”