New gameplay footage of Shattered Heaven, the dark fantasy deck-builder RPG from Daymare 1994: Sandcastle publisher Leonardo Interactive, will debut at INDIE Live Expo, ahead of its Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Early Access launch. The Indie Live Expo stream, one of the largest digital events for independent video games with over 57 million viewers since 2020, will begin on Saturday, May 20 at 3 AM PT (7 PM JST), with English, Chinese, and Japanese broadcasts available.

Developed by the creators of Dry Drowning, the critically-acclaimed investigative visual novel with futuristic and dystopian elements, Shattered Heaven combines dynamic deck-building gameplay with innovative RPG and dungeon crawling systems. During the Indie Live Expo broadcast, new gameplay footage will share new details of the multifaceted gameplay structure built around a challenging roguelike core.

To get hands on with the deep gameplay and exciting features that bring Shattered Heaven to life, a free demo is available on Steam. The demo is continuously updated to provide a consistently balanced experience to satisfy even the most hardcore players ahead of the game’s launch on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Shattered Heaven Gameplay

Shattered Heaven is a dark fantasy deck builder with RPG elements and features a branching narrative storyline. In the game, players will explore twisting dungeons full of monsters and traps. The game features different heroes with their own set of equipment you can loot and varies in playstyle thanks to their rich skill tree. Dungeons are procedurally generated, so the challenge is always fresh and the reward is always new. Featuring a dynamic deck-building system, players can fine-tune each deck available for each one of their heroes to inform their gameplay and suit it to their preferred play style. The game will also allow players to collect resources for crafting or trade, giving more options for customization and power-ups.

Shattered Heaven Story

In Shattered Heaven, players find themselves in the middle of the War of the Ascension. In this nameless world, only a few survived the fall of God. Living in a hostile environment and feeding on what their barren land had to offer, four factions are bound to fight each other for survival. Victims of a terrible curse, these populations are condemned to sleepless nights, infertility, and doomed to die at the age of 40. The only way to break the curse is to offer a Vestal, and a team of valiant warriors, as a sacrifice for a ritual lost in time: a bloody and harsh battle known as the War of Ascension.

ClutchPoints Gaming is a media partner for the INDIE Live Expo 2023. Find out more about INDIE Live Expo with our live coverage.