The Cavaliers are 2-0 against the Hawks on the season.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we head to the Eastern Conference for a matchup between familiar foes. The Cleveland Cavaliers (24-15) will take on the Atlanta Hawks (17-23*) as both teams try to extend their recent success. Check out our NBA odds series for our Cavaliers-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently second in the Central Division and they've climbed past the Knicks into the four-spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They've won 11 of their last 15 games and enter this one riding a six-game streak. Their last win was a 135-95 demolition of the Milwaukee Bucks and they head into this game playing their best basketball of the season.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently third in the Southeast Division and they occupy the 10-spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and they're hovering right on the edge of playoff contention. They'll be facing the Miami Heat the night prior and will cruise home for the back-to-back, where they've gone 8-11 on the season.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Hawks Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -2 (-112)

Moneyline: -132

Atlanta Hawks: +2 (-108)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the hottest teams in the East right now and they've made their way to the fourth spot in the standings. Donovan Mitchell's play has hit another gear and although they're without Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, they've found ways to win games and carry momentum through winning streaks. It's these kinds of runs that can put a team right into playoff contention and they're a team no one wants to play on the road later in the season. Look for Mitchell to go shot-for-shot with Trae Young throughout this game as he comes in off of a 31-point performance.

Georges Niang had one of his best games as a Cavalier going 5-6 from three and 13-14 from the field for 33 points in only 27 minutes of action. His sharpshooting teammate Max Strus has also had a number of similar games throughout the season and the Cavaliers become an incredibly hard team to beat when both of their shooters are firing at a high rate. Coming off of a game where each one of their starting players had a +/- of more than +30, the Cavaliers should have no issue winning this game on the road.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks have been right around even for the month of January and they're coming into this game following back-to-back wins over the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic. They were different types of wins as they managed to start strong and hold a lead for their entire game against the Spurs. Against the Magic, the Hawks toughed-out a hard game and it took a Dejounte Murray shot at the buzzer to lift them to victory. The Hawks have shown how resilient they are as a team and if they can work on stopping opponents defensively, they should have a chance to contend with teams like the Cavs in the East.

The Hawks will be playing a road game against the Miami Heat the night before, so they may be a bit worn-out heading back home from the short road trip. Still, the Hawks have been slightly better at home this season and they'll have a great mismatch in Dejounte Murray and his versatile scoring abilities. Their offense has been rather dormant over the last few games, so expect an offensive outburst from them in the very near future.

Final Cavaliers-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Atlanta Hawks will at home for the sixth-time in their last seven games. They've managed to grab three wins during that home stretch and they'll be hosting a very hot Cavaliers team looking for their seventh-straight win. This will be the third of four season meetings for these two teams and the Cavaliers currently own the series at 2-0.

For our prediction, we'll have to roll with Cleveland to get the win. They've been dominant against this Atlanta team all season and this meeting comes at a terrible time for the Hawks as the Cavaliers are playing some of their best basketball of the season. Take the Cavaliers to win and cover on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -2 (-112)