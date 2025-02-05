ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cavaliers are red-hot entering this matchup, while the Pistons have struggled more recently to find consistency. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA, at 40-9, and have won four straight entering this matchup. Their starting lineup, featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, is one of the best in the league, but their depth also sets them apart. In this game against the Pistons, the Cavaliers can extend their winning streak and stay hot on the road.

The Pistons look so much better than last season. After winning two straight, they have a 25-25 record and enter this matchup off a loss. Cade Cunningham has been great, but there have been more issues since Jaden Ivey got injured. Malik Beasley is another player who has stepped up well in his absence. A win in this matchup would be a giant statement for the Pistons to stay in the playoff hunt.

Here are the Cavaliers-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pistons Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5 (-108)

Moneyline: -215

Detroit Pistons: +5 (-112)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers have one of the best offenses in the NBA this season. They are second in scoring at 122.6 points per game, second in field-goal percentage at 50%, and first in three-point percentage at 39.6%.

Six different Cavaliers are averaging more than double digits in scoring, and Mitchell is the team's best and most consistent scorer, averaging 23.7 points per game. Garland is also critical to this backcourt and what the Cavaliers can do on this side of the court. Garland leads the team in assists with 6.9 per game and is second in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game. The Cavaliers are averaging 29.3 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have the best starting lineup in the NBA because Mobley and Allen have been excellent up front, and Caris LeVert and Ty Jerome have offered solid backup off the bench. The Cavaliers have the offense to score on anyone, including the Celtics, especially in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers' defense has been good and solid as a unit. They are 10th in points allowed, 111.8 points per game, ninth in field-goal defense, 45.8%, and 21st in three-point defense, 36.6%. Allen and Mobley are the two massive keys for the Cavaliers' down low and have been crucial to their success on defense. They are the best frontcourt in the NBA. Allen leads the team in rebounding, at 10 per game, while Mobley leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.5 per game.

In terms of on-ball defense, three players also average at least one steal, with Mitchell leading the steals leader with 1.4 per game. This defense has been great, and they should play well at home against the Cavaliers, even though this is an extremely tough matchup.

Detroit's defense has gone from bad to inconsistent in just one year. They are 17th in points allowed, at 113.7 points per game, 17th in field-goal percentage, at 46.7%, and 26th in three-point percentage defense, allowing 37.3% from behind the arc. Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart's frontcourt has been excellent on defense up front. Duren leads the team in rebounding with 10 per game, while Stewart and Duren are tied for the team lead in blocks with 1.2 per game.

Regarding on-ball defense, Ausar Thompson is the best defender on the Pistons and leads the team in steals with 1.5 per game. The Pistons have the talent to play solid defense, but it has not been consistent, and that will come back to bite them against an offense as good as the Pistons.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons' offense has changed from awful to legitimately being a solid unit. They are 16th in scoring at 111.9 points per game, 14th from the field at 46.7% from the field, and 11th from behind the arc at 37.3%. Six Pistons are averaging over double digits this season.

Cade Cunningham has been the best player on this offense, leading in scoring and assists. He averages 25.3 points per game and 9.5 assists per game. With Jaden Ivey injured, Cunningham has even more pressure on this courtside. Malik Beasley is a wildcard on this offense, someone who can try to fill the void left by Jaden Ivey.

Cunningham can't do everything in this game, and it makes sense that the Pistons are in trouble if no one else can show up and help.

Final Cavaliers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are the play in this game. They have more depth and are healthier than the Pistons. Cleveland is also just a better team. Mitchell and Garland are the two best players in this game, and they have enough on defense to shut down the Pistons. Cleveland wins and covers on the road.

Final Cavaliers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -5 (-108)