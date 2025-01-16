After kicking off their road trip with a win, the Cleveland Cavaliers want to keep the good times rolling against their latest opponent, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Last time out, the Cavs knocked off the Indiana Pacers 127-117, led by superstar Donovan Mitchell. The Thunder, meanwhile, crushed the Philadelphia 76ers on the road 118-102.

This will be Cleveland's second and final matchup. Since both teams are in separate conferences, they only face each other twice a season. The first time both teams faced one another, the Cavs defended their home court, defeating the Thunder 129-122. So, heading into this matchup, Oklahoma City will seek revenge while defending its home court. However, with both teams facing a string of injuries that have affected their lineups, both will have to dig deep to ensure they remain the NBA's top dog.

Who is on the injury report for the Thunder against Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, Oklahoma City will be without Isaiah Hartenstein (calf), Chet Holmgren (pelvis), Dillon Jones (NBA G League assignment), Ajay Mitchell (toe), and Nikola Topic (knee). Meanwhile, Ousmane Dieng and Adam Flagler are available after being listed as out while on assignment with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's NBA G League affiliate.

Having extra players like Dieng and Flagler is a bonus for the Thunder. However, losing Hartenstein and Holmgren is tough. Hartenstein injured himself during the win against the 76ers. He will be re-evaluated in about a week. Holmgren, meanwhile, was hurt in a loss to the Golden State Warriors. He has started doing simple basketball activities as he works towards his return.

This will be the second time that the Thunder are without Holmgren and Hartenstein this season. Oklahoma City went 3-2 the first time it happened. That was when Holmgren fractured his pelvis, and Hartenstein's debut was delayed due to a fractured left hand. Hopefully, the Thunder can handle the Cavs' dynamic big-man duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen without them.

A Cavs bench star could return to the lineup against Oklahoma City!

For Cleveland, the Cavs will be without Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers. All three players are on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, which shouldn't be a surprise. All three players need on-court opportunities to grow and develop, something they don't regularly get with the Cavs. Instead, they get these opportunities with the Charge, allowing them to grow and develop into roleplayers who can make an on-court difference for the leading club.

The more concerning name on Cleveland's injury report is Ty Jerome, considered questionable while dealing with an illness. Unfortunately for Jerome and the Cavs, it's cold and flu season, meaning these injuries can happen. However, after missing time with this illness, Jerome could make his return against Oklahoma City, giving the team's bench an extra boost.

If Jerome cannot play against the Thunder, it will be a blow to a Cavs team that relies on his production. Almost always available for Cleveland, Jerome contributes 10.1 points in 17.6 minutes, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals. If Jerome cannot play, look for the Cavs to lean more on Caris LeVert, Max Strus, Sam Merrill, and other key reserves.