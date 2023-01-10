By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Though mostly unchanged, an injury to Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant shifted the outlook of potentially winning the Eastern Conference for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a Tuesday tweet from the Athletic senior lead NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the NBA odds.

Kevin Durant was diagnosed with an MCL injury on Tuesday after going down during a 1-point Nets win over the Miami Heat in FTX Arena. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Nets currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference at 1.5 games behind the Boston Celtics with a .506 strength of schedule, good enough for seventh in the NBA. Brooklyn still projects to have a win percentage of .642, or 52.64 of 82 games won, placing them at fifth in the league behind the Cavs, Celtics, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans.

Cleveland is currently 0.5 games behind the third-ranked Milwaukee Bucks, earning an 18-4 home record while going 8-11 on the road. The Cavs’ odds to win the conference increased from +1000 to +900, giving them the fifth-highest odds in the Eastern Conference and the second-highest in the Central Division behind the +280 odds for the Bucks, according to FanDuel.

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell will return to the stadium he once played in when he faces the Utah Jazz on Tuesday in Vivent Arena. Mitchell ran to hug a former Jazz teammate in guard Jordan Clarkson before he scored 23 points, grabbed two rebounds, and dished one assist as the Cavs defeated the Jazz in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The 76ers claim fifth place in the conference following a win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, placing one game behind the Cavs and four behind the Celtics. Philadelphia complimented its .631 Estimated Winning Percentage with the fourth-highest odds to win the conference with +750 odds, placing them behind two Atlantic Division rivals in the Nets and the Celtics.